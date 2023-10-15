Nigerian troops have liberated four students of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) who were kidnapped by armed bandits on Saturday in Zamfara State.

The students were abducted in their off-campus residence at Sabon Gida in the Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

According to PRNigeria, a defence intelligence said that in a timely and swift response to distress calls, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji immediately blocked all major exit routes and engaged the armed bandits.

“The troops immediately mobilized and formed a blocking position at possible withdrawal routes which led to a heavy gun duel with the terrorists.

“Troops’ superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and flee. During the encounter with the terrorists, two of the students escaped while the two others – a male and female – were safely rescued by the gallant soldiers,” a source told PRNigeria.

A spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, when contacted by PRNigeria confirmed the success of the rescue operation.

“Pray for us; we are again under terrorists’ attacks,” one of the students of the school told SaharaReporters on Saturday night.

SaharaReporters reported on Wednesday how terrorists invaded the university and stole all the medications found at the university clinic.

SaharaReporters had also reported how some gunmen suspected to be terrorists kidnapped some students of the school weeks ago.