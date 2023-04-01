Nigerian troops kill five bandits, recover weapons

8 total views

Troops of One Division, Nigerian Army, operating in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, on Friday, said they eliminated five bandits and recovered four AK-7 rifles, six AK-47 magazines and 24 rounds of 7.62mm.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations One Division Nigerian Army, Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, stated this in a statement in Kaduna.

Yahaya explained that the troops conducted a clearance operation on Kaso hills general area and Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest in Kaduna state.

He said the operation was, “to deprive bandits and criminals freedom of action so as to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to strive.”

According to Yahaya, the operation started on Thursday till the early hours of Friday, adding that the bandits suffered a heavy blow.

He added that three motorcycles, two handsets, one matchet and some charms were also recovered.