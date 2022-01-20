NEWS
Nigerian travellers face hitches as airlines suspend US flights over 5G rollout
United States-bound passengers departing Nigeria are likely to face connection delays in Europe, Middle East and other major hubs’ airport as major airlines cancelled and rescheduled their flights to the United over 5G rollout in the US.
Major international airlines announced suspension and modification of flights to the US amid uncertainty about potential interference between new 5G cell phone services and critical airplane technologies, according to a CNN report.
Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa and British Airways all announced changes to some flights, citing the 5G issue.
Emirates said it would suspend flights into nine US airports: Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. It said it would continue flying into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, Los Angeles International and Washington Dulles.
“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” Emirates said in its statement.
Germany’s Lufthansa canceled a flight between Frankfurt and Miami. It said it would swap Boeing 747-8 aircraft for 747-400s on flights from Frankfurt to Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.
A spokesperson for British Airways told CNN Business that it “had to make a handful of cancellations” because a decision by telecom operators to delay activating the new 5G service at some locations didn’t cover all the airports the airline serves.
Other carriers including Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM said they had not canceled any flights but were monitoring the situation.
Delta Air Lines said it was planning for the possibility of weather-related cancellations as early as Wednesday due to the new 5G service in the vicinity of dozens of US airports.
According to airport and airline sources in Nigeria, the development is likely to affect US-bound Nigeria passengers departing the country in coming days.
While Delta Airlines and United Airlines, which fly directly from Nigeria to US, were yet to announce any changes to their flights as of Wednesday, travel agency and airport officials said travellers heading to the US through the Middle East and Europe would likely face some delays with their connection flights.
Also, a BA official in Nigeria said Lagos-London and Abuja-London flights would operate on schedule but noted that US-bound passengers who might be affected by any potential delays in London would be contacted by the airline.
A significant number of Nigerians travel to US through Europe, Middle East and other Africa countries flying carriers from the continents.
Local travel experts said more delays and cancellations are expected in coming days as the US announces fresh development around the 5G rollout.
A statement quoted a BA spokesperson as saying, “We’ve been working closely with airlines across the world to call for a solution, and last night the US wireless networks agreed to scale back plans for their 5G networks near key airports.
“There’s still some uncertainty, and we’ve had to make a small number of cancellations. But, we’ve added some additional resilience to our schedule by proactively planning aircraft changes wherever possible and we’re offering alternative options to affected customers, who have been contacted.
“We’ll share more information as soon as we get more updates. Customers are reminded to add their contact details to bookings so they get updates.”
US transportation regulators had already been concerned that the version of 5G that was scheduled to be switched on could interfere with some airplane instruments, and many aviation industry groups shared those fears — despite reassurances from federal telecom regulators and wireless carriers.
Nigeria Labour Congress to shut down economy from February 1 over petrol price hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Wednesday, directed all its states organs to intensify mobilisation for next Thursday’s nationwide protest against the Nigerian government over its proposed increase in the pump price of petrol.
Also, the NLC said its members should be prepared to embark on a total strike that would shut down the economy from February 1.
It equally warned that the strike may come earlier should government go ahead with the announcement of the increase before February.
The NLC at its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Lagos, said reaction to government announcement’s removal of subsidy on petrol would be spontaneous. NLC Vice President, Lateef Oyelekan, said the CWC meeting, the first in the year, was to sensitise and prepare the workers for the action next week.
NLC, in December 2021 at its meetings in Abuja, had scheduled nationwide protests for January 27 and February 1, but with a clause that it would not wait till then should the announcement come before the scheduled dates.
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led National Economic Council planned to remove fuel subsidy as from this year and that petrol may go to N340 per litre.
The labour centre in a communique released after the meeting and jointly signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, vowed to reject and resist the planned increase, which it described as extremely insensitive to the acute hardship being experienced by Nigerian workers and people.
The NLC said in pursuant to its rejection and resistance of further increase in the price of petrol, it would organise protest rallies in all the 36 states of the federation on January 27, which would culminate in the submission of protest letters to all the 36 state governors.
“Subsequently, a national protest will take place on February 1, 2022 in Abuja,” it added.
The NLC charged government to promote local capacity to refine petroleum products for domestic use.
Trade Union Congress (TUC) also called its organ meetings for this weekend in Abuja.
A member of TUC, who is also the Secretary General of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Bashir Alade Lawal, in an interview with Daily Sun, said labour would reply government with desired action.
Lamenting the plight of Nigeria workers amidst the galloping inflation, he said labour response would be spontaneous backed by necessary industrial apparatus within its disposal.
Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to rebound after sell-off
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday morning after another choppy trading session as investors remained cautious amid rising rates and the Nasdaq dipped into correction territory.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 futures added 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 futures traded about 0.42% higher.
United Airlines shares fell about 2.5% in extended trading after the company reported its quarterly results and warned that omicron has dented bookings and will delay its pandemic recovery.
In regular trading, the Dow fell for the fourth day in a row, by 339 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 also fell 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite closed down by 1.15% and now sits about 10% from its November record.
This year’s turbulence in tech stocks, set off by a spike in yields in the first week of January, continued Wednesday as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a high of 1.9%. It started the year at about 1.5%.
Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, acknowledged that the turbulence could last for some time but said investors shouldn’t panic about interest rate increases and that they’re normal as the economy returns to normal.
“The economy and markets can and do adjust to changes in interest rates,” McMillan said. “This environment is a normal part of the cycle and one we see on a regular basis. The current trend is perhaps a bit faster than we’ve been seeing, but it is a response to real economic factors—and, therefore, normal in context.”In addition to growth stocks, banks also pulled back Wednesday, despite strong earnings reports from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, both of which saw shares rise.
Big regional banks Regions Financial and Fifth Third will report earnings Thursday before the bell, as well as American Airlines, Union Pacific and Baker Hughs. Netflix is the big name to watch Thursday. The streaming giant is set to report its quarterly results after the bell.
In economic data, investors are expecting numbers on jobless claims and existing home sales Thursday.
Governors to engage labour leaders amid plot to jerk up fuel price
Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the proposed N302 new fuel pump price.
Addressing newsmen at the end of their meeting in Abuja, which started on Wednesday night and ended in the early hours of Thursday, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the engagement would address the issue without causing disaffection.
The National Economic Council (NEC) had recommended an increase in the pump price of fuel to N302 per litre.
Petrol price currently sells between N162 and N165 per litre in the country.
This is reportedly part of government’s plan to fully deregulate the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and eliminate monthly subsidy payments with provisions to ensure fair competition in the market.
The TUC, however, said it would meet and take a position on the matter on Thursday.
Reacting, Fayemi said, “The governors discussed issues around fuel subsidy removal and concluded to engage the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Cogress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to address the issue without causing any disaffection but with a view to salvaging the Nigerian economy for Nigerian people at the end of the day.
“So, we will be engaging the NLC as sub-national leaders and with a view to ensuring that the outcome of our engagement will also be fair to the national discourse.
“The report is not from the governors. The National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President of Nigeria has been dealing with this issue over time and really, it is not up to sub-national to decide on what happens to fuel price. However, we are critical stakeholders so we contribute to debate on economic council.”
The governors also commended the senate for “accelerating the removal of the contentious clause in the draft electoral bill and hope the House of Representatives will also follow suit so that the revised electoral bill can return to Mr. President for assent.”
