Nigerian top Emir dies 3 months after bandits shot son dead
The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, has died at the age of 84.
The emir spent 47 years on the throne.
The monarch died at a hospital in Abuja though the details are still sketchy.
The family and palace have yet to issue an official statement regarding the loss but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch.
The emir’s death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.
Bashir Namaska, the prince was killed alongside others working on the farm at Masuga village along the Kontagora-Rijau Road in Niger State.
The traditional ruler’s son was the Sardauna of Kontagora and had been standing in for his father, the Sarkin Sudan, who was reported to have been sick for some months.
State Attorneys General sue Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami over non-remittance of N176billion from stamp duties
The attorneys general in Nigeria’s 36 States have sued the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for non-remittance of stamp duties fund generated from the states.
According to a court document, the attorneys sued Malami because funds generated from stamp duties are not remitted into states’ coffers, People’s Gazette reports.
They sought an order of the court to mandate Malami to pay N176 billion for the backlog of stamp duties received between 2015 and 2020.
The document read partly, “An order of this honourable court directing the defendant to pay over to the plaintiffs all the sum of monies amounting to one hundred and seventy-six billion, sixty-seven million, four hundred thousand naira (N176,067,400,000,00) representing ascertained and admitted collected stamp duties on individual persons’ transactions within their respective states for the period of 2015 and 2020, and thereafter till the time of the judgment of this honourable court or any other sum as the plaintiffs may be found entitled by the honourable court.”
The attorneys general also sought an order of perpetual injunction, “restraining the defendant by himself, privies, agents or any persons by whatever name or howsoever called from appointing anyone for the purpose of collecting Stamp Duties on individual persons’ transactions within the respective states of the plaintiffs henceforth.”
They further sought to declare that Malami had no right to withhold stamp duty transactions from individuals in their states.
In the document, they argued that Malami should not be allowed to collect, administer or collect stamp duties.
“A declaration that the defendant is not entitled to collect, administer, or keep the proceeds of any stamp duties on transactions involving individuals within the respective states of the plaintiffs or any manner interfere with the plaintiff’s right and authority in the administering the provision of Section 4(2) of the Stamp Duties Act Cap. S8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” the document explained.
They sought the court to declare their entitlement to receive 85 per cent of stamp duties generated from electronic money transfer levies and others.
They demanded a declaration that “the plaintiffs are entitled to 85% of all stamp duties collected on electronic money transfer levy, on electronic receipts or electronic transfer for money deposited in deposit money banks and financial institutions, on any type of account to be accounted for and expressed to be received by the person to whom the transfer or deposit is made in the plaintiffs’ respective states.”
Lagos Assembly passes bills on open grazing ban, VAT
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill and the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing.
The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the acting Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.
The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read the third time.
Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.
“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” the Speaker said.
The House held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday with stakeholders expressing support.
At the parley, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) says its members are not ready for the Lagos ban on open grazing.
U.S. jails Nigerian Joseph Asan Jr. for romance, BEC scams
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Wednesday sentenced Nigerian Joseph Iorhemba Asan JR. to 46 months in prison, in connection with a scheme to commit romance fraud scams and business email compromises against dozens of victims across the United States.
Asan was also jailed over schemes to defraud banks, and launder millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to co-conspirators based in Nigeria.
The 24 year-old Asan, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
In addition, he was ordered to forfeit $184,723, and to pay restitution of $1,792,015 to victims.
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced Asan’s sentence on Wednesday.
The Nigerian, who was a U.S. army reservist, was arrested on 31 October 2019.
He pleaded guilty on 23 December 2020, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “Among the many victims of the internet scams facilitated by Joseph Asan Jr. were elderly women and men who were callously fooled into believing they were engaging online with potential romantic interests.
“This former serviceman and his co-defendant even laundered money stolen from a U.S. Marine Corps veteran’s organization in one of the conspiracy’s email spoofing schemes.
“Asan’s crimes have indeed led to his own reversal of his fortune, as this former defender of this country now becomes a federal prisoner.”
According to allegations in documents filed in Manhattan federal court:
From at least in or about February 2018 through at least in or about October 2019, ASAN and his co-defendant CHARLES IFEANYI OGOZY were members of the U.S. Army Reserves who participated in a scheme to commit fraud against dozens of victims across the United States, defraud banks, and launder millions of dollars in fraud proceeds in bank accounts that they controlled.
The funds laundered by ASAN and OGOZY were obtained primarily through: (a) romance scams, in which members of the scheme deluded unsuspecting older women and men into believing they were in a romantic relationship with a fake identity assumed by members of the scheme, and used false pretenses to cause the victims to transfer money to bank accounts under the control of members of the scheme, including ASAN and OGOZY;
and (b) business email compromises, in which members of the scheme gained unauthorized access to or spoofed email accounts and impersonated employees of a company or third
overseas over $1.8 million in fraud proceeds from at least 69 identified victims.
In connection with the opening of the business bank accounts, ASAN made multiple false statements to banks about the purported business of his companies, including misrepresentations that the companies were involved in shipping, real estate, and public relations.
In addition, a significant portion of the laundered funds was deposited and withdrawn in cash that was not able to be traced by law enforcement.
