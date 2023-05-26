Nigerian Supreme Court Decides Fate Of ‘President-elect’, Tinubu, Shettima Today

The Nigerian Supreme Court will decide the fate of the ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu and ‘Vice President-elect’, Kashim Shettima today (Friday).

The apex court’s ruling will be over the alleged double nomination of Kashim Shettima, the vice-president elect during the 2023 general election.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had approached the court to seek the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima over the contending issue of double nominations, claiming that same violated Electoral Act.

The appellant based its appeal on the grounds that the appellate court erred in law when it dismissed its appeal and upheld a trial court’s decision that the litigation was incompetent and without merit.

The ruling party broke the law by choosing Shettima as the senatorial candidate for Borno Central and vice-presidential candidate, according to the PDP.

However, the expected verdict is generating considerable concern among Nigerians.

Tinubu is set to be sworn in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, but the Supreme Court’s decision could make or break the ceremony.