Nigerian Student Secretly Arraigned In Court, Remanded In Prison On Orders Of Power-drunk First Lady, Aisha Buhari For Saying She Fed Fat On Masses’ Money

The Nigerian Police have secretly taken Aminu Muhammed, a student of the Federal University Dutse, who was arrested for tweeting that the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, was feeding fat on poor people’s money, to a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Mrs Buhari ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to charge Muhammed to court.

“The student was taken before IGP Baba Usman today (Monday) at the Force Headquarters,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

“He will be charged to court; Aisha insisted she must be taken to the court to explain how she (Aisha) embezzled money. She has given an order to the IGP that the boy must be charged to court.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Muhammed, a final-year student in the Department of Environmental Management and Toxicology, in June 2022 posted on Twitter that Mrs Buhari had suddenly added weight after taking part in plundering the nation’s meagre resources as the masses endured hardship under her husband’s regime.

The wife of the President is known for taking frivolous trips to Dubai.

The tweet, which was posted in Hausa reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Mrs Buhari, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

According to his friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike embarked upon by university lecturers across the country.

The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months.

However, on November 8, the 23-year-old student was picked up by security operatives on campus and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon.

According to Daily Nigerian, Muhammed was secretly arraigned on Tuesday.

The police were said to have earlier told his family that he would be arraigned on Tuesday but later postponed the arraignment till Wednesday on the premise that the judge was indisposed.

It was however gathered that the police later on Tuesday arraigned the final-year student before FCT High Court No. 14, after which the judge ordered his remand in Suleja Prison.

According to his uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, the police did not inform the family about the arraignment.

“It’s clearly a secret arraignment because they did not inform us. We are very concerned about his situation. He will sit for his final exam on December 5,” Mr Baba-Azare said.