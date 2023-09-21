Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have burnt businesses, markets, shops, and hotels in Oriendu, Umualumaku Umueze in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State over the killing of eight of their colleagues and other security men in the area.

SaharaReporters reports that the burning of communities in the state and other parts of Southeast Nigeria has become the tradition for soldiers whenever their colleagues are killed instead of fishing out the culprits.

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that gunmen shot and burnt eight officials of the Joint Task Force (JTF) at Eke Nku, Umualumaku in the local government area of the state.

The hoodlums were said to have taken the JTF team unawares, ambushed and shot them.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the victims comprised two Naval staff, two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), two soldiers, and two police personnel.

However, the soldiers resorted to the destruction of houses, markets and businesses in the area.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, several shops, buildings, properties, food shops, and bars were completely razed by the rampaging soldiers seeking justice for their colleagues.

In the video, roads in the village looked deserted after the soldiers wreaked devastating havoc on the community.

It was observed in the video that uncountable crates of alcoholic drinks were destroyed, several lockup shops were set ablaze, and some shops with pots, plates, and chairs were also destroyed.

The narrator in the video called on Nigerians to see the unfair treatment meted out to the community by Nigerian soldiers who should protect them.

The narrator who spoke in Igbo said, “We have suffered in this community. What do they want us to do in this community? That a crime was committed in this community does not mean that it is Ehime Mbano people who did it. You people should come to our rescue. Shops, bars, event centres, and food stalls were all burned down today by the military men of Nigeria.

“The people they destroyed their shops; were they the ones that committed the crime? Please, we are suffering in this community; leave us alone because things are bad. People are crying and asking what did we do?”

The narrator in the video added that some indigenes of the community had fled into the bush.

It was gathered that residents of the area were currently living in fear for their lives.