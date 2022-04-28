NEWS
Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
A Nigerian soldier who was arrested for collaborating with ISWAP terrorists has killed himself while being escorted to the barracks.
The soldier who belonged to one of the battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East was discovered by military intelligence operatives for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours.
Recall that on Sunday , there was an attack on Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.
An explosion rocked the town, which is about 188 km north of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and home town of Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
The incident was said to have occurred at a beer parlour in the Abasha area of the town.
The attack came barely five days after terrorists killed about ten persons in a beer parlour in Geidam.
“He was involved in recent attacks in Geidam and Gashua communities in Yobe State.
“He was apprehended while attempting to escape after he learnt that his movements and activities with terrorists had been discovered by the intelligence service.
“After being handcuffed, he skillfully snatched a gun from one of the escorts and killed himself.
“Meanwhile, (an) investigation is ongoing to nab other suspects within the service,” a source told PRNigeria.
NEWS
NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed the federal government as well as the political class for abandoning university students to their fate to face the brunt of the strike by workers in government-owned tertiary institutions.
At the meeting of its Central Working Committee in preparation for the May Day Commemoration on May 1st, 2022, the NLC described the situation as injustice on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and by extension the children of the underprivileged who attend public universities.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed the opening ceremony of the CWC meeting held yesterday in Abuja said, “We are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, children of the poor are at home but the children of the rich are going to school, we have written several communications to the government but no response till date, rather they are busy discussing politics.”
ASUU and the federal government is having a lingering face-off over dispute bothering on funding of Nigerian universities, poor welfare packages, among others, which had led to closure of public universities for over two months.
Speaking further, Wabba said: “I think it’s very clear we have not had it rosy, we just got out of COVID-19 but we have more serious challenges centred around education.
“As you all know; the children of the poor are at home while those of the rich are going to school. To date, we have communicated through recommendations to the government but no response.
“This is most disheartening because people in our generation benefited from free education, from primary to tertiary level. This is not acceptable, instead of the politicians discussing these issues as a national emergency they are occupied with the 2023 elections.
“We at this CWC meeting would be looking at the upcoming political dispensation. A lot of broken promises. No worker should sit down and just watch, certainly, that will not be our portion. We must engage politicians, making sure the downtrodden is accommodated in the next political dispensation.”
The meeting which lasted till late evening, would come up with a communiqué stating definite position on measures to take compel ASUU and the federal government to find amicable solution to the crisis in nation’s universities in order to reopen the institutions.
NEWS
VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has placed a big curse on his enemies.
The ex- Chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who is currently is Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj , not also cursed his enemies but also their children.
In a video shared on the Facebook page of one of his loyalists, Ganiu Ayinde Oyedepo popularly known as Koko Zaria, MC Oluomo said his enemies and their children will not see the favour of God.
Wearing the white robe and accompanied by some of his loyalists, MC Oluomo also offered prayers for his admirers and fans, asking God to favour them.
For those who understand Yoruba, watch the video below:
https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=669674177656018
NEWS
Fire guts TB Joshua’s property, destroys tomb shelter
Fire has destroyed the tomb shelter of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua, in the Agodo area of Ikotun, Lagos State.
The fire was said to have started around 6.30pm on Wednesday.
A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no one could tell if anybody died in the incident.
He said, “The affected property is on Ajisebiri Street, Agodo. The house started burning around 6.30pm and as I speak with you, fire service officials are trying to put out the fire.
“The compound of the house is big, so nobody can see what they are doing inside. Also, officials putting out the fire didn’t allow anybody inside.”
The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who also confirmed the incident, said the fire had been put out.
He said, “The incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire.”
The Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire affected the shelter covering the late pastor’s tomb.
She said, “It is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire. But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started from. We have yet to identify the cause of the fire.”
Latest News
- NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
- Nigerian soldier working with ISWAP terrorists kills self after arrest
- VIDEO: MC Oluomo performs lesser hajj, places a huge generational curse on his enemies
- Why Goodluck Jonathan can’t contest for Nigerian president again – Lawyer, Falana
- EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
Tips to have amazing phone sex
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
US stocks sink to their lowest in 6 weeks; Nasdaq drops 3.9%
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures rise as investors consider Tuesday’s sharp losses, earnings reports
-
LIFESTYLES11 hours ago
3 reasons why you should try standing sex positions
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Will Smith flies to India for ‘spiritual purposes’ to escape Oscars slap drama
-
NEWS1 day ago
I’ve decided to run, I owe no one else any allegiance – Osinbajo
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘rule out’ kids together as they prep for a party
-
SPORTS1 day ago
UCL: No complaints about the result – Guardiola reacts to 4-3 win over Real Madrid