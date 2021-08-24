NEWS
Nigerian soldier brutalised by commander, colleagues for tendering resignation
Nigerian Army soldier has cried out on social media after he was allegedly brutalised by his former colleagues for attempting to resign.
In a video shared online by veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie, the assaulted man claimed he has tendered his resignation letter to his bosses and only waiting for payment of his benefits.
He noted that his commander refused to acknowledge that he had resigned and ordered others to beat him up.
The ex-serviceman alleged that he was arrested, locked up in 81 battalion guard room and dehumanised by his former colleagues on the orders of their commander.
He said he had asked what his offence was but got no reasonable answer, adding that they rather kept beating him, leaving him with a bleeding face and bruises all over his body.
He said, “I don’t know what I’ve done. See the injury I’m having. They beat me up, locked me up for no reason. Look at the way I’m bleeding, look at my hand, my body. They hit my scrotum, they hit me everywhere.
“Look at the way I’m bleeding. I resigned from the army voluntarily, with full integrity. I’ve not done anything wrong. I told him I’m no longer serving in the army that I’m only waiting for my pay, and look at what I got.
“The officer ordered them to beat me up, my wife came with her pregnancy, they chased her out that she was not allowed to come.
“They locked me up, I couldn’t eat; I couldn’t use the toilet. This morning being the 22nd of August, 2021 look at what they did to me, look at the way they beat me up, I am at MRS now. See the way I’m bleeding, I want everyone to see it. Let the world see this.”
NEWS
Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy
The Kebbi State Speaker of House of Assembly Honourable Sama, Ilah Abdulmuminu Kamba and his Deputy Muhammad Buhari Alieru has been impeached by a two-third majority on Tuesday.
In a letter signed and made available by the clerk to the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, to journalist said the two house leaders were found to have committed impeachable offence hence, the reason to relieve them of their post with immediate effect.
Bunza also announced their replacement are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo as the new speaker while Honourable Usman Ankwai Zuru as his deputy.
Meanwhile, the security situation at the state assembly was fine as armed policemen were seen at the entrance in case of any breakdown of law and order and the inside too is calm but the impeached leaders could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
2023: PDP’ll take over power from Buhari, APC – Atiku
Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would return to power in 2023.
Atiku said PDP would be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023.
He made the declaration during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.
The former presidential candidate disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.
On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.
He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.
“We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”
NEWS
Passengers stranded as hoodlums block Lagos highway
Passengers are stranded at Cele Bus Stop on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway following a protest against the Lagos State Taskforce by road transport workers, including thugs wielding machetes and knives.
The protesters have set up bonfires on the expressway, inward Oshodi and are preventing commercial vehicles and motorcyclists on both side of the expressway from operating.
According to them, taskforce officials routinely and indiscriminately seize their vehicles for which they allegedly pay huge sums before they are released.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen kill UK-based Nigerian woman who visited her country for mother’s burial
-
NEWS1 day ago
5 convincing reasons to keep the lights on during sex
-
NEWS1 day ago
Oyedepo bans youths from entering Living Faith with earphones
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bishop Oyedepo redeploys pastors
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Things to do outside the bedroom for a better sex life
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Osinbajo/Ganduje presidential posters surface in Kano
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ogun evacuates stranded indigenes from UNIJOS
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Zenith Bank, GTCO lead five others in N801.3bn dividend payout to investors in three years