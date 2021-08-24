Nigerian soldier brutalised by commander, colleagues for tendering resignation

Nigerian Army soldier has cried out on social media after he was allegedly brutalised by his former colleagues for attempting to resign.

In a video shared online by veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie, the assaulted man claimed he has tendered his resignation letter to his bosses and only waiting for payment of his benefits.

He noted that his commander refused to acknowledge that he had resigned and ordered others to beat him up.

The ex-serviceman alleged that he was arrested, locked up in 81 battalion guard room and dehumanised by his former colleagues on the orders of their commander.

He said he had asked what his offence was but got no reasonable answer, adding that they rather kept beating him, leaving him with a bleeding face and bruises all over his body.

He said, “I don’t know what I’ve done. See the injury I’m having. They beat me up, locked me up for no reason. Look at the way I’m bleeding, look at my hand, my body. They hit my scrotum, they hit me everywhere.

“Look at the way I’m bleeding. I resigned from the army voluntarily, with full integrity. I’ve not done anything wrong. I told him I’m no longer serving in the army that I’m only waiting for my pay, and look at what I got.

“The officer ordered them to beat me up, my wife came with her pregnancy, they chased her out that she was not allowed to come.

“They locked me up, I couldn’t eat; I couldn’t use the toilet. This morning being the 22nd of August, 2021 look at what they did to me, look at the way they beat me up, I am at MRS now. See the way I’m bleeding, I want everyone to see it. Let the world see this.”