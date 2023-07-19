Octavus, a company run by children of Nigerian socialite, Bola Shagaya, has denied that it supplied contaminated fuel to Max Air.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday exclusively reported that the airline had confirmed that it got contaminated fuel from Octavus Company which eventually led to the grounding of its 5N-MHM aircraft and sanctions by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

SaharaReporters on July 13 reported that Max Air ceased its domestic operations indefinitely following the suspension by NCAA.

This was contained in a letter NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363 in which the NCAA directed the suspension of Parts A3 and D43 with regards to the operation of Max Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft type with immediate effect.

Part A3 is concerned with the airline’s Aircraft Authorization, whereas Part D43 is concerned with the Aircraft Listing of the Operations Specifications provided to Max Air Ltd.

As a result, the airline’s domestic activities were halted until the regulatory agency lifted the ban.

The letter reads: “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.”

“With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet.”

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters on Tuesday obtained an internal memo from Max Air dated July 9 and signed by Mubarak Haladu, the Head of Maintenance which addressed the source of the “fuel contamination.”

“As a result of the serious fuel contamination on NM1649 5N-MHM aircraft on 07/07/23, which lead (sic) to the grounding of the aircraft, we have discussed and decided to suspend taking fuel from Octavus until further notice during which internal investigations and auditing of fuel marketers are satisfactory (sic) completed,” the memo read.

SaharaReporters reported that Octavus is run by Sheriff Shagaya and one of his sisters, children of Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Bola Shagaya.

“They are the source of the contaminated aviation fuel and attempts are being made to cover it up,” a top source revealed on Tuesday.

Shagaya, a Nigerian businesswoman and fashion enthusiast, is the founder and CEO of Bolmus Group International, a conglomerate with holdings in real estate, oil and gas, banking and photography.

But later on Tuesday, a statement issued by Octavus General Manager, Peter Dia, denied supplying contaminated fuel to Max Air, adding that there was no evidence linking the fuel supplied by the company to the reported occurrences.

It said, “Our attention has been drawn to recent allegations made against Octavus regarding the supply of contaminated aviation fuel to Max Air.

“As a leading aviation fuel supplier, we would like to categorically deny these unfounded and ill-intentioned allegations made against the company. We firmly stand by the integrity and quality of our products and refute any attempts to tarnish our reputation.

“Octavus maintains strict adherence to international standards and industry best practices in fuel supply and distribution. As a major supplier to both Nigerian and international carriers, we take pride in sourcing our products exclusively from trusted partners like NNPC and British Petroleum (BP).

“Our company takes utmost care to ensure the safe and timely delivery of high-quality aviation fuels to our esteemed clients.

“Regarding the unfortunate incidents involving Max Air’s aircraft, we wish to clarify that there is no evidence linking the fuel supplied by Octavus to the reported occurrences. We have previously successfully fueled about 90% of Max Air Hajj flights, and those aircraft are still flying without any issues.

“It is essential to highlight that we handle about 100 flights per day, approximately one flight every 10 minutes, with no reported complaints about the quality of our products. We were nominated five times by Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) to handle the NNPC Intervention cargoes at the height of the fuel crisis last year which is an attestation of the trust they have in our brand

“The complexities of aviation operations involve multiple factors, and it is crucial to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the actual root cause of the incidents.

“Octavus expresses its full cooperation with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

“The safety of the aviation industry remains our topmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring that all our fuel products meet the highest safety and quality standards.

“As a responsible corporate entity, Octavus assures our valued clients and the public at large that we will leave no stone unturned to ascertain the truth behind these allegations. Octavus will continue to work closely with the relevant regulatory bodies to uphold the utmost safety and integrity in the aviation sector.”