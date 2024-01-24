The victims of the Nigerian Army drone attack on Tundun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have stated that the 109 senators in the National Assembly have yet to fulfil their pledge to donate their December 2023 salaries to them.

SaharaReporters had reported how scores of Muslims from the community were killed by a military drone attack.

Following the accidental bombing, which sparked a national outrage, several famous individuals and government officials donated monetary gifts to help the victims cope with their anguish and loss.

During a condolence visit to Kaduna in December, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, had announced that the 109 senators would donate their December salary of N1 million, totalling N109million, to the victims.

“We are here to represent the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and indeed, other senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to sympathise with you and condole with you for the lost lives and those who sustained injuries in respect of the unfortunate incident that happened at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna some few days ago,” the Deputy Senate President said.

“It is on this note that we have decided that we are going to donate our salaries for a full month to be given to those who were affected by this incident. So, a total of N109m will be made available to the governor to be channelled to help bring succour to those affected by the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri,” Jibrin added.

However, PUNCH discovered that the senators had yet to fulfil the vow. It was discovered that many other people who had also pledged donations have yet to redeem them.

The’s spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed that the members had yet to fulfil the vow but claimed that the delay was just technical.

“Any noticeable delay in the delivery of the Senate’s pledge to the victims of the unfortunate Kaduna State incident is merely procedural.

“We pledged December monthly salaries and these would come in January. We are still in January. Whatever commitment the Senate made to the Nigerian people shall be religiously fulfilled,” Adaramodu said.

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives offered N350 million in projects for the area, as well as a payment of N45 million to the victims. The Northern States Governors Forum also pledged N180 million.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, also established a committee, led by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, to, among other things, take “inventory of all the donations made by the Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors Forum, Corporate Organisations, and well-meaning Nigerians, as well as develop a framework for disbursement of the funds and ensure prompt disbursement to actual beneficiaries.”

It was discovered, however, that a number of those who pledged donations, including senators, had yet to honour their commitments.

Also speaking, Idris Dahiru, who lost 30 members of his family to the incident, said the victims had yet to receive anything from those who pledged donations.

He said, “We are eager to see development in our area after the unfortunate incident but not yet. We are expectant. We are not happy that some well-meaning Nigerians who promised donations publicly refused to redeem their pledges.

“We were informed that some of those who announced their donations publicly, on realising that they were using the funds to rebuild Tudun Biri, declined to redeem their pledges. Those in that category should come out and let the world know that they decline to redeem their pledges.

“The security situation in Tudun Biri is still a concern. We were told that a military formation would be established but that has not happened. There is still a security threat here in Tudun Biri and the earlier the government acted on the promise (military formation) the better for the community.”