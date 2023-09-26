The Senate will on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 (today) screen the newly appointed Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso, and his four deputies days after they have resumed office.

The Senate said this in a statement by the Media Office of the Senate Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, noting that the Senate would also screen four nominees for the positions of CBN Deputy Governors, who would join forces with Cardoso to steer affairs of the apex bank in the next five years.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that Cardoso on same morning formally assumed duty as the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to a release by the CBN spokesperson, Isa AbdulMumin, “Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr.

Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.”

Meanehile, the senate said it would screen all the nominees following its resumption from its annual recess.

The statement read, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 26. We will consider the screening of Dr. Cardoso at the Committee of the whole.

“Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3.”

SaharaReporters on September 15 reported that Tinubu appointed Cardoso for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

The president also nominated four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.