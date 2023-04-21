Friday, April 21, 2023
Nigerian Senate resumes May 2

Nigerian senate resumes May 2

The Nigerian Senate has rescheduled its resumption to Tuesday, May 2, the management informed on Friday.

The Nigerian Senate will resume on Tuesday, May 2, as rescheduled by management.

Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze made the announcement in a statement he issued in Abuja.

The Red Chamber of the National Assembly (NASS) had, on April 5, adjourned plenary to April 25 for Easter and Sallah holidays.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators that the resumption of the Senate has been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 2,” Akubueze said.

The federal lawmakers are by the notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m prompt.

Meanwhile, the NASS management is set for the inauguration of members of the 10th Senate and House of Representatives.

NASS officers and the National Institude for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, would induct the newly-elected parliamentarians.

The induction programme will be held in two batches: Batch A – from 7th to 13th of May and Batch B – from May 14th to May 20th.

The legislators will be taken through the functions of the National Assembly, its practices, procedures, the services available to them, among others.

