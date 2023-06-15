Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Bawa After Suspension

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa arrived the headquarters of DSS at about 9:02pm.

A source said he’s currently being grilled by the operatives of the secret police.

Spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Bawa’s presence in a statement.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him”, Afunanya said in terse statement.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa from office indefinitely.