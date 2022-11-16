Nigerian Schoolgirl Abducted From Federal College, Yawuri Since 2021 Gives Birth In Bandits’ Captivity

Farida Kaoje, one of the eleven girls remaining in the captivity of bandits has been delivered of a baby boy, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Kaoje, said to have been forcibly married to one of the bandits’ leaders, Dogo Gide, is among the 11 girls still being held by bandits who abducted over 100 of them on June 17, 2021, from Federal Government College (FGC), Yawuri, Kebbi State.

One of the girls who escaped from captivity disclosed that “Kaoje is now a mother; sadly she was delivered of a baby boy.”

Speaking on how she escaped, the girl who pleaded anonymity said “I escaped with the bandits’ cellphone. I had to earn their trust over a period of time.

“I was endeared to them after they noted I had distinguished myself in Quranic knowledge; so they requested my services to give basic lessons from the Quran.

“As their ‘Malama’ (Islamic teacher) they believed I was too honest to run away; so they allowed me move around in search of strong mobile phone network with their cellphone.

“On Saturday, I resolved I was going to escape, so I had to damn the consequences and move further away. Thank goodness, I soon realise I had entered Dansadau town where I got to a police station and gave them the cellphone,” she said.

However, parents of the remaining ten schoolgirls in captivity are left with painful feelings of what could befall their children.

They’re asking questions about why authorities would not negotiate their release, just like the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

“Disgustingly, both the federal and Kebbi state governments have kept mute over the fate of our beloved girls,” one of the parents told SaharaReporters.

It remains to be seen how the police and relevant agencies would use the cellphone to track the terrorists.