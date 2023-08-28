The Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja has said no date has been fixed yet to deliver its judgments on the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Secretary of the PEPC panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe confirmed this to THE WHISTLER while reacting to a viral report that the Tribunal had fixed September 16, 2023, as the judgement date for Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi and Labour Party’s case against Bola Tinubu, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kashim Shettima and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters observed that the report had generated a lot of engagement among netizens, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

For instance, a popular singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, had also shared the claim on his verified X handle.

He wrote: “OBIDIENTS ARE U Ready? Tribunal (PEPT) has announced that the judgment date for the cases involving Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC, as well as the PDP’s case of Atiku against APC, INEC, and Tinubu, is scheduled for September 16, 2023.”

But Ekperobe while speaking to THE WHISTLER denied that September 16, 2023, had been chosen as Tribunal judgement day.

“No date yet,” the official replied to THE WHISTLER‘s inquiry.

In May, SaharaReporters reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had merged the petitions submitted by the various political parties while giving the pre-hearing report on the petition and presenting the trial schedule.

It also reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in order to deliver the judgements on the same day with that of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.