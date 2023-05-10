Nigerian President, Buhari To Stay For Another Week In London To See His Dentist After Attending King Charles’ Coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari will be in London, United Kingdom, for an additional week, at the behest of his dentist, who has started attending to him.

The specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Tuesday.

President Buhari had joined other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.

According to a statement by the State House last Wednesday morning, President Buhari would first attend the Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5, 2023, in London.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for London, UK later today, Wednesday, May 3 to join other world leaders invited to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, on Saturday, May 6.

“Ahead of the coronation, the Commonwealth Secretariat will take advantage of the gathering of leaders in London to host a Commonwealth Summit for Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries on Friday, May 5.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to participate in the Summit which will deliberate on the Future of the Commonwealth and the Role of the Youth,” the statement had read.

The statement added that President Buhari would be accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Chairperson/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other senior government officials.