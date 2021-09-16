NEWS
Nigerian politicians with corruption cases who joined APC to escape prosecution
Since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, a number of Nigerian politicians and political leaders with corruption cases hanging on their necks have found a haven in the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.
The defection of such political leaders to the APC has automatically stalled prosecution of their corruption cases – a pattern that negates the self-acclaimed anti-corruption campaign of the present regime.
During the 2019 elections, Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the APC had announced that those who joined the ruling party would have their “sins” forgiven.
He encouraged more politicians in opposition parties to toe the path of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had defected to the APC at that time.
“I am told that there are a lot of very senior people from PDP who have decided to join forces with President Buhari to take the broom to sweep away PDP and to continue to ensure that APC continues to preside all over Nigeria.
“We have quite a number of other leaders who have come. We have quite a number of other leaders who have come… in fact, once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven,” he had said.
With the latest being the defection of the discredited former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode to the APC, below are the names of politicians with corruption cases gradually forming a new gang in the APC.
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State
In November 2020, Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State governor formally defected from the PDP to the APC alongside members of his cabinet with the claim that the South-East geo-political zone had suffered injustice from the PDP.
Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had linked Umahi with an alleged diversion of N400 million into private pockets during the 2015 presidential election through an arms deal.
The governor’s property had also been sealed before he opted to join the APC and have his “sins forgiven”.
Senator Godswill Akpabio
Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and current Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio also defected from the PDP to APC in 2018, claiming it was because he discovered that President Muhammadu Buhari was “a man of integrity and a nationalist.”
Meanwhile, there were tons of allegations levelled against Akpabio from when he was Akwa Ibom State governor. Akpabio was accused of diverting over N100 billion from the oil-rich state between 2007 and 2015.
There have also been allegations of his involvement in N40 billion fraud in the Niger Delta Development Commission which is under the supervision of Akpabio’s ministry.
Stella Oduah
On August 27, 2021, a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, who recently joined the APC, claimed she joined the party to change the political narrative in the South-East.
Oduah, like others, has been under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for her alleged involvement in over N9.4 billion fraud.
The allegations included a dubious contract for the supply of security equipment to 22 airports across the country.
Orji Uzor Kalu
A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, after nine years of intense legal battle to avoid being convicted for charges of corruption, formally joined the ruling APC in November 2016.
Kalu left the Progressives Peoples Alliance for the APC while his prosecution for alleged money laundering, by the EFCC to the tune of N3.2 billion, was ongoing.
Adebayo Alao-Akala
In 2019, a former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala reportedly defected to the APC from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).
The EFCC had levelled accusations of an N11.5 billion fraud case against Akala, alongside Hosea Agboola, a former Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; and Femi Babalola, an Ibadan-based businessman.
The trio are facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, awarding contracts without budgetary provision, obtaining money by false pretences, acquiring property with money derived from an illegal act, and concealing its ownership.
Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.)
In March 2021, former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, a retired lieutenant general, joined the APC.
In 2016, the Department of State Services arrested Ihejirika.
His arrest was connected to the $2.1 billion arms purchase probe involving the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.
A source said, “It is true that we picked up the former COAS; he is helping us with the investigation into the arms procurement when he was in service, but it is too early to say when he would be released on bail.”
The former chief of army staff had denied allegations against him.
Joshua Dariye
A former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, who was convicted of criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust in September 2016 also defected from the PDP to the APC.
The EFCC had charged Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from the Plateau State government’s ecological fund.
In June 2018, Adebukola Banjoko, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Gudu, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment having found him guilty on 15 out of the 23 counts preferred against him.
However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja in November 2018 commuted the sentence from 14 years to 10 years and this was confirmed by a five-man panel of the Supreme Court in March 2021.
NEWS
Judas of Oduduwa – Sheikh Gumi slams Fani-Kayode over defection to APC
Controversial Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi, has slammed former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode over his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Fani-Kayode, who had been a great critic of the Buhari-led administration, joined APC on Thursday after he was received by the President at the State House, Abuja.
Gumi, reacting, shared a throwback statement by Fani-Kayode in 2018 saying he would rather die than join the APC or bow to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Gumi said he had long neglected the rantings of Fani-Kayode, knowing fully well that he is a traitor and fake.
He described the former minister as a Yoruba Judas and a traitor.
His post on Facebook read, “I have for long neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.
“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.
“It’s him now one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.”
NEWS
Melaye mocks Fani-Kayode over defection to APC
Senator Dino Melaye has mocked former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kayode officially returned to the APC on Thursday.
Fani-Kayode was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, by the Chairman of APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State was also in attendance.
While speaking, Fani-Kayode claimed God ordained his defection
He said he was instrumental to the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to APC.
Reacting to this development, Melaye shared a video where Fani-Kayode completely ruled out the possibility of defecting to the ruling party.
In the video the former Minister said he will only return to APC if Jesus comes back
Asking rhetorically, Melaye wondered if the Jesus of FFK come has come.
NEWS
Doctors advised me to drink more water — Bawa speaks on slumping at event
Hours after slumping at an event, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that his doctors advised that he should drink more water.
He explained that what happened to him was slight dizziness and that doctors said he was dehydrated.
Bawa slumped on Thursday afternoon at the third National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall Villa.
Bawa was delivering a goodwill message when he suddenly stopped, staggered back to his seat, and laid down.
Speaking hours after the incident, Bawa said he was dizzy, and had to visit a hospital.
He said, “Today, September 16, is the National Identity Day and while giving my goodwill message at the programme organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, I felt a bit of dizziness.
“I excused myself and left the stage. Of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me was okay except that I was a bit dehydrated and need to take a lot of water.”
Bawa said when he left the hospital he went to his office to put some things in order and was back home.
He thanked Nigerians for the prayers and well wishes “that had been keeping me going.”
Bawa was nominated as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC on February 16, 2021, and on February 24, 2021, he was confirmed by the National Assembly as the Executive Chairman.
He officially took over from Ibrahim Magu, the former acting Chairman of the Commission.
Latest News
