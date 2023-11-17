A Nigerian businessman, Collins Azuka (not real name) has narrated how some policemen attached to the Imo State Police Command forcefully extorted the sum of N20,000 from him without finding incriminating evidence on him.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, the businessman said the incident occurred on Wednesday along Ogbaku/Ihiala road while he was on his way to Lagos from Aba, Abia State.

The policemen are attached to the Ogbaku division of the Imo State Police Command.

The victim narrated that the police officers stopped the vehicle he was travelling in and searched him after they forced him to unlock his mobile phone and searched through the contents of his phone but nothing incriminating was found.

He added that the policemen then said he looked like a wanted member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and asked him to pay the sum of N20,000 before he would be released.

IPOB is leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which they want carved out from the South-East and some parts of the South-South.

The businessman added that the policemen took him and other young boys to a POS joint and directed them to withdraw different amounts to bail themselves.

SaharaReporters obtained a copy of the transaction receipt of the sum of N20,000 generated from GT Bank mobile App by the victim.

The receipt showed that the money was received by Lady J Chevron POS Store with the account number 5349944700, Monie Point Micro Finance Bank Limited.

“I was held hostage by team of policemen on gunpoint who said I looked like a wanted IPOB member. They later asked me to transfer money to them. For my safety, I had to transfer N20,000 to a money point account bearing Lady J Chevron POS Store with account number 5349944700.

“I wasn’t the only one arrested and accused of being an IPOB member. They removed their name tag, they came from Ogbaku police station in Imo State. No name was written in the car they brought, it’s a small car they used.”