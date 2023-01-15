Nigerian Police Transfer Kogi Area Commander, DPO For Failing To Secure Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland’s Palace During Buhari’s Visit

The Nigeria Police Force has transferred the Okene Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer for failing to secure the palace of the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, during President Muhammadu Buhari’s working visit to Kogi State.

SaharaReporters had reported that Buhari visited the state on December 29, 2022, to inaugurate some projects built by Governor Yahaya Bello.

It had been reported that the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was rocked by a bomb blast on that said day, leading to the death of about four persons and destruction of valuable property.

However, a reliable source told SaharaReporters on Saturday that the police authorities blamed the incident on the failure of both the Area Commander of Okene and his Divisional Police Officer of Okene Council area to provide adequate security at the palace which led to the breaches.

According to the source, the police authorities saw the security breach at Ohinoyi’s palace as a serious embarrassment, and decided that the two senior officers must be transferred out of the area.

The source said, “Re Ohinoyi’s Palace Bomb blast: Okene Area Commander and DPO were transferred out for failing to secure the palace during the president’s visit.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ibrahim, had replied the queries Governor Yahaya Bello issued to him through the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, even as he (Bello) is yet to visit the monarch about 17 days after the bomb blast.