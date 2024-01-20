The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confirmed the arrest of some informants working for kidnappers who had launched daring attacks on some parts of the FCT.

This is just as he directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to “immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council.”

The minister made this known on Friday, during a town hall meeting with various stakeholders which included area council chairman, traditional rulers, security operatives, and residents in Gwagwalada town, Gwagwalada Area Council.

He asserted that the kidnappers and their informants should get ready to face the law, while he assured residents of the Gwagwalada area not to panic as there would be improvement in the security situation in the FCT in the coming days.

He said; “Security is one thing the president promised Nigerians because his job is to protect lives and property. If we can’t protect lives and property, then we have no reason to be in government.

“The president has asked me to assure you that he will not abandon you. So, all these criminals, be ready. Your time is up. You know if I say I will do something, I will do it. And now that I am here today, if you know you are an informant or even one of the criminals, the end has come for you. I and security agencies will follow you to the point that you won’t enter Gwagwalada again.

“Some of the people giving them information, we have arrested them. If they haven’t arrested you, it doesn’t mean that we won’t arrest you tomorrow or even before we leave this place.”

However, while responding to one of the plights of residents which was limited security operatives in the area, the minister directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council.

This was the second visit Wike made to the area council visits to dialogue with residents and proffer solutions to the insecurity in the nation’s capital.