Nigerian Police To Charge ‘Obidient’ Passenger Evacuated From Aircraft To Court For Criminal Incitement

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, will charge a man who was evacuated off an Abuja-to-Lagos flight for allegedly protesting the inauguration of “president-elect”, Bola Tinubu, to court for criminal incitement.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police in Abuja would charge the man, who claimed to be a Labour Party supporter, otherwise known as Obidient, to court on Monday for the crime.

Although the man posed as an LP supporter, reactions from some quarters claimed that he was working for the ruling All Progressives Congress and was planted to create the “drama” on the flight.

The lone protester had on Friday onboard the flight announced that Tinubu must never be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

It was gathered that it took the efforts of no fewer than six airport security officers to carry the man out after holding up the aircraft for more than an hour, as the 6pm flight had yet to move as of 7pm.

The man could be heard shouting while he was being carried off the aisle saying, “Obidients you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, more commonly called P-Square, said the action of the man was to give credence to a report of the Department of State Services that there were sinister plans going on to install an interim government by May 29, 2023.

SaharaReporters had reported on March 25 that the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s secret police, said there were plans to violently disrupt peace in the country.

Reacting to the incident, P-Square stated that the man offloaded from airplane was sent by the ruling APC, adding that he was the same person in Ebonyi that involved in terrorising Labour Party Obedients.

Meanwhile SaharaReporters’ checks also revealed that the said man was the same man that was wearing the T-shirt with the picture of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, in the recent past.

@PeterPsquare had tweeted: “This people have no shame! We thought we’ve seen it all after the FAKE BISHOPS!

“The truth about APC Propaganda is finally OUT. watch next video. See d same guy on both videos. APC Propaganda is dead on arrival.”