The Anambra State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has directed the Divisional Police Officer covering 3-3 area of Onitsha to fish out the policeman in a viral video collecting bribe from a commuter.

The state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, who gave the directive in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, ordered a thorough investigation over the shameful incident.

Describing the behaviour of the policeman as unprofessional which should also be condemned, Ikenga said the video had been sent to the DPO in the area, to identify the officer for internal sanctions.

The statement posted on the command’s Twitter handle @policeAnambraNG, said, “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video of a policeman seen collecting money from motorists plying a road suspected to be within 3-3 area in Onitsha.

“The command wishes to describe this behaviour as unprofessional as he was seen instead of conducting a proper screening on vehicles at the checkpoint but was doing otherwise.

“The video has been sent to the DPO in the area, to identify the officer for internal sanction within the police act.”

Meanwhile, the police reaction has drawn angry reactions from Nigerian twitter users.

@JosephOnuorah, lambasted the Command for not paying attention to the conduct of their officers and men who had made life unbearable for Anambra people on daily basis.

He wrote: “It means you have not been paying attention at all. This is what is done All over the state.

“It’s an “offering” box literally. And they have started teaching even the soldiers who never used to collect money before.

“Today they get a young boy who goes to do the collection from drivers.”

@Chidera_Chid wrote: “Bribery has, is and will always part of Nigerian Police. Nothing can separate them.”

@ECOnuoha wrote: “The unfortunate thing is that this officer shown here is just a junior, carrying out the command of his superiors.

“From the squad leader to the DPO. But they will just deny him and stand aside as he is made a scapegoat. INJUSTICE!!!!”