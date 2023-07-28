The Nigeria Police Force has ordered a discreet investigation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominee and former Executive Director Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete over falsification of document and monumental fraud.

The investigation order followed a petition by Barrister Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq of Juryman Associate Chambers against Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over an alleged falsification of documents, fraudulent misrepresentation of qualification to hold Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) statutory position, corrupt practice, monumental fraud and misappropriation.

A police action plan seen by SaharaReporters on Friday, “Re: Case of Criminal Conspiracy, Offence to Wit: Falsification of Documents, Fraudulent Misrepresentation of Qualification to Hold CBN’S Statutory Position, Corrupt Practice, Monumental Fraud and Misappropriation,” the police authority ordered for discreet investigation of the allegations.

The police investigation plan partly reads: “The petition was endorsed to the DIG FCIID Abuja via letter No. CB:7000/IGP SEC/AB)/VOL.613/ 312 dated 23/01/2023 and re-endorsed to the CP GI Section via letter No. CB: 7000/X/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.592/85 dated 03/02/2023 for discreet investigation.”

On the facts of the case, it stated, “the petitioner stated that their attention has been drawn to the non-implementation of the Senate Report on the petition earlier submitted by My son law practice led by Mr. Myson Nejo Esq on behalf of Ilaje Global Think Thank Initiative against the above mentioned suspect for her removal and prosecution in compliance with the order 41(3) of the Senate Rule because the suspect has no first degree in any financial account institution, Banking or business administration related courses such as ICAN, CIBN nor charted Institution of Taxation Qualification.

“That the suspect has no 18 years banking experience which is required to occupy and hold the position of the Executive Director, Nexim bank. That the suspect has been approving huge amount of money for loan and recycling loans to unqualified and unverified companies to misappropriate public funds.”

On action to be taken; the police recommended that a case file should be opened and the petitioner invited to Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) to adopt his petition.

“Record statement from witness (if any). Write investigation activities to the suspect schools attended to determine her course of study/discipline. Write activities letter to NYSC Board to ascertain the suspect mandatory participation.

“Write activities to CBN to ascertain the prerequisite for the employment for the position of Executive Director of Financial Institution.

“Write activities letter to the SGF the coordinating body of Government appointee.

“Write activities letter to the Code of Conduct Bureau to ascertain the suspect profile. Write activities letter to NFIU to access financial dealings of companies with Nexim Bank.

“Write activities letter to CAC to confirm the status of the companies. Write activities letter to National Assembly to confirm its verdict on the appointment of ED of Nexim Bank. Prepare and serve police invitation on the suspect.

“Record the suspect statement/profiling. Schedule parties for CP GI Section interview and finally prepare an Interim Police Investigation Report to the authority.”