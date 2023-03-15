Nigerian Police harass opposition PDP in Imo State, grill ex-governor, Ihedioha, frame CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga For Murder, Arson

The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has invited the former governor of the state, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, his deputy, Gerald Irona and spokesperson of the coalition of political parties, Ugochinyere Ikenga, for questioning over an alleged case of murder, kidnapping and arson.

Sources on Tuesday night said the police were now framing leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State to ensure that they didn’t partake in the state House of Assembly election in the state.

It had been reported that the police on Thursday arraigned Irona at the Owerri Magistrates’ court on three counts, bothering on treason, confiscation of the state government property and making statements to overthrow the governor of the state.

He was subsequently remanded in Owerri Correctional Service by Magistrate C.N Ezerioha, who refused to grant him bail.

Also his arraignment before the Owerri High Court was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of the case file as he continued to remain in custody.

While Irona remains in custody, the police in Owerri, who had become a tool in the hands of Governor Hope Uzodinma to hound members of the opposition political parties, wrote the Chairman of PDP in Imo to bring the former governor, Ihedioha, Irona and Ikenga to appear for interview with the Commissioner of Police, Imo State command on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The invitation letter dated March 13, 2023 with ref: AR:3000/IMS/DFA/SIB/VOL.1/58 and titled: “Investigation Activities. Re: Case Of Murder, Kidnapping And Arson,” was signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, DCP Ukachi P. Opara.

The letter partly read, “The office of State Intelligence Bureau, Imo State Police Command, State Headquarters Owerri, is investigating the above underlined case involving some prominent members of Peoples Democratic Parties (PDP) Imo State Chapter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command requests, you come along with the following persons, 1. Hon Emeka Ihedioha. 2. Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo. 3. Hon. Gerald Irona to interview the Commissioner of Police, through the officer in charge of State Intelligence Bureau (STB) Owerri.

“Date: Thursday 16″ March, 2023. “Time: 1000am prompt. Accept the assurances of the commissioner of police esteemed regards please,” it reads.

It should be recalled that Ikenga, spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and currently a member-elect for Ideato South and South federal constituency, has been in loggerhead with the state governor, Uzodinma over the latter’s tyrannical rule in Imo State.