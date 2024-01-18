Police operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters of Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday engaged in a heated gun battle they rescued one Segun Akinyemi, an Abuja resident who was kidnapped when he was driving out of his house.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, who made this known, said that the kidnappers were taking the victim, Akinyemi from Abuja to Kano State when the police swooped on them.

The police spokesperson who explained that the police were alerted that the kidnappers and their victim were transiting through Kaduna said that “The Operatives, at about 0010 hours, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC, carrying four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.

“On sensing danger and in an effort to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the Policemen, and they responded accordingly. In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3 Garki, Abuja, was rescued, and one of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja, was arrested.”

He said that the three other kidnappers who escaped are being trailed, adding that the vehicle belonging to the victim, two Retay G17 model pistols, one Beretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K ammunitions, and five 9mm special ammunitions were recovered from the kidnappers.

According to him, preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim was abducted on Wednesday by the kidnappers when he was leaving his home at block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3 Garki, Abuja.

The PPRO identified the three kidnappers who escaped as Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp, Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown, and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

He said that the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, A.D Ali, while commending the operatives for the brave feat, however tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state.

The Commissioner also called on the members of the public to avail themselves of security agencies’ hotlines for any distress call requiring a prompt response.