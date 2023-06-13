Human rights and pro-democracy group, the Take-It-Back Movement (TIB) has raised the alarm over plots by the Nigeria Police Force to manipulate the ongoing trial of a trigger-happy police officer, Alhaji Kabiru Odejimi, attached to the Alausa Division of the Lagos State Police Command over the alleged killing a generator technician, Bakare Idris.

Recall that Idris was shot dead by a policeman in Oregun area of Lagos State barely two weeks ago and buried at Ifo area of Ogun State after an autopsy was carried out on him.

Before his burial, SaharaReporters reported that the family members of the deceased had demanded the release of his corpse and that justice be done.

Although Idris’s corpse was released to his family after SaharaReporters’ report on the delay, a source said that the family believed the police must be trying to sweep the matter under the carpet as the spokesperson for the state police command had yet to make any comment on the case.

Speaking with SaharaReporters earlier, the brother of the deceased said Idris was returning home from an outing when the incident occurred.

The family member explained that the police officer that shot Idris was not on duty at the time, noting that the cop always came around to harass and torment people in the area.

The Take-It-Back Movement had also said that the police officer who killed and drove off the corpse of the 24-year-old Idris is currently in detention at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the group via a Twitter post further revealed that the police planned to manipulate the trial of Idris’ Killer by disallowing newsmen and members of the public from witnessing and covering the trial.

The group wrote: “@PoliceNG officer who killed 24 year old Bakare Idris has been taken in for an orderly room trial. However, family members therein present are expressing fear of manipulations as the trial is being done in secret preventing newsmen from gaining access to the venue of the said orderly room trial.

“While we patiently await the outcome of the trial, we must also take time to condemn the deliberate exclusion of the media, and the public. We maintain our call for justice, and adequate compensation for the family of the deceased. #WeCantContinueLikeThis,” the group added.