The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has completed the autopsy on the body of late rapper and singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This was announced on Thursday evening by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for The Lagos State Police Command on his page on X platform, formerly Twitter.

“Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting result…,” Benjamin wrote.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Benjamin had announced that the police had completed the exhumation of Mohbad’s body.

SaharaReporters also reported the arrest of the nurse who treated the late singer and reportedly gave him an injection before his death.

A police source had told SaharaReporters investigators had established that the musician was beaten by the same people who always threatened and harangued him, after a show he had in Ikorodu.

He was said to have sustained injuries following the beating, leading him to seek the services of a nurse at home. It was learnt that Mohbad started convulsing after being given injections, one of which was said to be an anti-tetanus shot.

A tetanus shot is a toxoid vaccine that prevents tetanus, a life-threatening bacterial infection.

“Investigators have established that he was beaten by the same people that have always harangued him after his show in Ikorodu and he sustained some injuries.

“When he returned home, he complained of body pains and a nurse was brought to treat him. One of the injections administered to him was an anti-tetanus injection. He started convulsing and died at home after the treatment. He was confirmed dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the nurse has been arrested; the nurse was arrested three days ago,” the source had said.