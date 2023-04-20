The Nigeria Police Force has declared its readiness to begin the promotion process for deserving members of the Inspectorate cadre and other personnel of the force.

This was announced in a circular released by the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday, stating that the directive was given by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to relevant stakeholders in the force.

This was coming barely four days after SaharaReporters reported that some rank-and-file personnel of the Force had commenced 30-day fasting and prayers over their delayed promotion.

The officers who are constables and sergeants were last promoted in 2018.

They had accused the leadership of the police of being insensitive to their plight.

In a signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters and signed by one C.J. Chigbu on behalf of the affected officers, the essence of the fasting and prayers was to seek God’s favour for the settlement of their entitlements.

In what appears to be a swift response to the report, the police boss was said to have directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration to coordinate the Force Secretary for the setting up of the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) for the screening and selection of deserving members of the Inspectorate cadre for recommendation to the Police Service Commission for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

The statement reads further: “Simultaneously, the DIG DFA has also been charged with mandating the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to compile a list of members of the rank and file who are due and deserving of elevation to their next ranks.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while noting that regular and timely elevation of deserving officers to their next ranks would boost the morale of officers and men of the Force, charged the officers to be exemplary and exhibit professionalism in order to sustain the manpower development drive of the NPF.”