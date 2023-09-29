Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeNEWSNigerian Police Arrest Socialite, Sam Larry Over MohBad's Death
NEWS

Nigerian Police Arrest Socialite, Sam Larry Over MohBad’s Death

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on X platform, formerly Twitter, late Thursday night.

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command has arrested controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, over an ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on X platform, formerly Twitter, late Thursday night.

Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation.

The police had earlier invited Sam Larry and singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for questioning over Mohbad’s demise.

The police, last week, also confirmed that pathologists had concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while they await the result.

He said, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.” 

This development followed the exhumation of Mohbad by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

The police had also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12.

 

 

 

 

 





Source link

Previous article
Democracy Has Caused Serious Crisis In Africa, Driving Up Poverty, Unemployment – Goodluck Jonathan
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network