Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Nigerian Police Arrest Human Rights Lawyer, Mahmud For Reporting Power-Drunk Assistant Commissioner

Mahmud had urged the police to call its officers to order.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a human rights lawyer, Abdul Mahmud.

Mahmud was arrested for defending a neighbour intimidated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving with the Multinational Joint Task Force, Zara Muhammed.

ACP Zara Muhammed had stormed Karu in Nasarawa State two days with some officers and harassed some residents of the area.

“A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police serving with the Multinational Joint Task Force is intimidating civilians in Karu, Nasarawa State. @PoliceNG must call its officer to order.”

The police officers later invaded his home and arrested him.

“I have taken the intimidation of citizens too far. Because I defended ordinary citizens intimidated by ACP Zara Muhammed on Sunday in Karu, officers led by Insp Sola Olalekan have arrested me in my own home. Headed to the station at Abacha Road, Mararaba @policeng.”



