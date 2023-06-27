Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a human rights lawyer, Abdul Mahmud.

Mahmud was arrested for defending a neighbour intimidated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police serving with the Multinational Joint Task Force, Zara Muhammed.

ACP Zara Muhammed had stormed Karu in Nasarawa State two days with some officers and harassed some residents of the area.

In a tweet, Mahmud had urged the police to call its officers to order.

“A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police serving with the Multinational Joint Task Force is intimidating civilians in Karu, Nasarawa State. @PoliceNG must call its officer to order.”

The police officers later invaded his home and arrested him.

“I have taken the intimidation of citizens too far. Because I defended ordinary citizens intimidated by ACP Zara Muhammed on Sunday in Karu, officers led by Insp Sola Olalekan have arrested me in my own home. Headed to the station at Abacha Road, Mararaba @policeng.”