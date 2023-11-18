The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a female teacher, bus driver and his attendant for sexual abuse of a three- year-old pupil of Tenderlink School, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Meanwhile, the state government has shut down the school till investigation of sexual abuse of female pupils in the said school had been concluded.

The state commissioner, Kanayo Uzuegbu, who has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID) Enugu, in statement issued late Friday night through the command’s spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the police would ensure thorough investigation and prosecution of everyone involved in the despicable incident.

The statement indicated that preliminary investigation had proved that the little girl was found to have been sexually molested, with physical injuries and patches of blood observed on her private part, after the school’s bus dropped her at home on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

“This is in addition to the receipt of similar complaints by parents of other children at the school. Following the development, three suspects, comprising the victim’s female teacher, the school’s bus attendant and driver, have been arrested for interrogation.

“The Commissioner describes the act as unthinkable and wonders why the school’s authority and teachers will allow such to happen to the toddler they are supposed to tutor and protect from such an ungodly act.”

“He appreciates the Enugu State Government’s decision to shut down the school pending the conclusion of the investigation, while vowing to ensure that everyone found culpable faces the full wrath of the law,” the statement partly read.