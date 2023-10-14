The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory command has said it has arraigned no fewer than 51 persons in court for raising false alarm, after it recorded about 62 cases of alleged disappearance of male private parts in the FCT.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, confirmed this while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters on Friday. He further revealed that the suspects were arrested and charged to court for misinformation and causing breach of peace in the FCT.

SaharaReporters on Friday also reported that in Bauchi State, members of a quasi-security outfit killed a man, identified as Yohanna Abubakar, for allegedly stealing a male genital organ.

According to the police in the state, the man was killed through excessive beating during interrogation in a bid to force him to admit the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the FCT police commissioner said the 51 suspects wrongly accused others of causing their private parts to disappear; leading to mob actions taken against those accused.

The CP further called on residents of the territory to always cooperate with security operatives in a bid to ensure that the city was free of crimes.

Garba stated, “The first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on 21/09/2023. It has spread all over FCT whereby as of today we had a total of 62 cases reported.

“51 suspects were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance. To this end, I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with you to defeat crime in all its forms in the Federal Capital Territory.”