The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, the Nigerian military high command, has said it has launched an investigation into a video clip on social media of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on Sunday that terrorists held a peace parley with residents in Fankama village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Yesterday, Saturday 16/09/2023, there was a meeting between terrorists and people of town in Fankama village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“As seen in the pictures here is the young man with the weapons and military equipment. No regret but the joy is that there was peace and understanding,” a source had revealed.

Meanwhile the DHQ, Abuja, in a release by its spokesperson, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the probe was to ascertain the authenticity of the clips as regards the soldiers seen in uniform.

The statement added that the military high command was aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authorities.

The military stated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, had assured Nigerians that the military would “engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.”

The DHQ said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to a video clip in circulation across the social media handles of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

“The DHQ is investigating the video to confirm its authenticity as regards the soldiers seen in uniform. The DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority. This is yeilding good results and is ongoing.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa assures Nigerians that the AFN will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that it’s non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open. Defence Headquarters is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquility all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law abiding.”