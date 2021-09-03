NEWS
Nigerian military may lose newly bought Super Tucano jets to jihadi terrorists—Ex-US ambassador
A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell has expressed fear that the recently acquired Super Tucano fighter jets may be hijacked by bandits and terrorists.
Mr Campbell relates his prediction to the fall of the Afghanistan government and the takeover of similar high-grade military jet fighter by the Talibans.
The Afghan government had also acquired 23 Super Tucanos from US to combat the Talibans but with the collapse of the Afghan government and the fall of Kabul, not all of the aircraft have been accounted for. Some Afghan pilots flew their planes out of the country. However, at least one Super Tucano is now in the hands of the Taliban.
Mr Campbell who wrote for CFR, explained the instances of how terrorist groups seized other military equipment in Nigeria, expressing worries on whether the aircraft will be used to combat terrorism or used against other targets such as the Biafran agitators or Delta militants.
“Though it seems unlikely at present, there is also the potential that a Super Tucano could fall into the hands of a jihadi terrorist group.
“Now that the Super Tucanos are part of the Nigerian Air Force, an issue will be how they are used. Will they be used only against jihadi terrorists in the North, or will there be the temptation to use them against other targets, such as Biafran separatists, Delta militants, or even cattle rustlers? Broader use increases the potential for civilian casualties.
“A Biafran separatist movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is suing to block the sale in a Washington, D.C. court,” he said.
Nigeria separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had sued U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the sale of attack planes.
IPOB said the Nigerian government will use the warplanes to attack its supporters.
Also some critics, human rights groups and some members of the U.S. Congress had opposed the sale of the aircraft to Nigeria, citing the constant abuse of human rights by the regime of Muhammadu Buhari.
NAF officially inducted the six A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets on Tuesday, to aid its fight against insecurity in the country. Nigeria was said to have purchased the A-29s at about $500 million through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. The American embassy in Abuja had described it as the largest sale in sub-Saharan Africa.
During the induction ceremony of the Super Tucano jets where journalists were denied entrance, U.S. Department of Defence leaders who were also present said that the “aircraft will assist the Nigerian Air Force in their fight against violent extremist organisations including the Islamic State West Africa Province.”
U.S. is providing $36.1 million in infrastructure as support at the Kanji Air Base, where the Super Tucanos will be housed a statement by the embassy disclosed.
No few than 64 Nigerian pilots have been trained at an American air force base on how to handle the aircraft.
Anger as military releases 565 B/Haram members in Borno
Borno government and its people are in a dilemma following the release of 565 Boko Haram members to the state by the military authorities that reportedly profiled them.
Some Maiduguri residents and people displaced by the terrorists and now living for years in IDP camps in the state capital said they were “rattled” by what they heard in Abuja on the release of the repentant Boko Haram members to the government.
They wondered how the repentant insurgents could be released few weeks after they surrendered, considering that many of them spent years in enclaves launching attacks.
On its part, the state government is yet to say anything on the latest development.
However, some sources close to the government said there was no formal communication on the handing over.
A senior government official said the repentant insurgents were not released to the government.
He said, “I have enquired about this and I was told the insurgents were not released to the state government and in fact, none of the repentant fighters has been released. They are all undergoing security profiling preparatory to their disarmament and deradicalisation.”
The official further said the deradicalisation programme was being run by the defence headquarters, which had a template on how to handle repentant insurgents.
He said “The state only supports the military towards peacebuilding. Their reintegration will not be immediate. Remember that the military, which leads the programme is at greater risk if wrong decisions are made, so there is so much carefulness in the programme.”
He said a meeting of stakeholders on the fate of the repentant insurgents took place on Sunday and the outcome was adopted by the government as its stand on the matter.
Nigerian graduates killed on way to camp for NYSC
Two graduates of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) have been killed in an accident on the Lokoja-Abuja Road.
It was learnt that two others sustained injuries in the accident the graduates had on their way to report at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps in Kaduna and Kano states.
A 21-day orientation course in camps across the country is part of the requirements for graduates to fulfil to partake in the mandatory one-year service to Nigeria.
It was gathered that three of the graduates were posted on Wednesday by the NYSC to Kaduna State while one was posted to Kano, to undergo the orientation course, when the crash occurred.
The Public Relations Officer of the University, Ademola Adesoji, told The Punch that immediately the accident occurred on Wednesday, the survivor contacted the institution.
“And we immediately informed the management of National Youth Service Corps Scheme.
“Four of our ex students were involved. Three of them are male and one female. Two died in the accident. But we spoke with the two that survived and monitored their movement up to hospital.
“Our Students Affairs Unit also notified the NYSC leadership and the management of the scheme responded immediately. The two that died were heading to Kaduna NYSC Orientation Camp. The four of them travelled in a vehicle they hired from Osogbo,” he said.
Adesoji expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the university management.
Former Nigerian Power Minister, Mamman collapses after hearing news of his sack -Report
Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman collapsed and was rushed to an Abuja hospital on Wednesday after he received news that he was relieved of his ministerial job by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Peoples Gazette reports.
Mamman had served as power minister since 2019 until he was fired on Wednesday as Buhari conducted a minor rejig of his cabinet members.
According to the Peoples Gazette, a source revealed the former minister did not expect to be shown the door, therefore, was shocked at receiving the news.
He was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“He collapsed yesterday and was immediately hospitalised. He wasn’t expecting to be fired so soon,” the source was quoted as saying.
The nature of Mamman’s ailment was not immediately clarified to the newspaper, and his spokesman did not return a request seeking comments.
Mamman was said to have been living at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for more than three weeks on the bills of some powerful interests in the power sector, who were hoping he would still be in the office to be able to award lucrative contracts to them.
“He has been living permanently at Transcorp Hilton since early August.
“His bills were being covered by elements in the power sector who were looking forward to more lucrative contracts before the bad news of his dismissal struck yesterday,” the source was quoted to have added.
The ailing ex-minister has also been reported to be nursing governorship ambition in Taraba State by 2023.
