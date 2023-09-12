The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja forecast a cloudy atmosphere on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Kaduna states in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna states.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa states,” it said.

According to it, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal states with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, and Zamfara states later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over inland cities of South and coastal belt with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Awka, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos states in the morning hours.”

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies on Thursday with sunshine intervals over the northern region in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina states.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi and Benue states in the morning hours.