Nigerian man, US lover under ‘drug influence’ walk naked in Lagos estate, attempt suicide

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sent a warning to the Christian community in the South-East about plots by the Fulani herdsmen to attack churches in the region.

The spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, who made this known in a statement, affirmed that the herders had already infiltrated commercial cities in the South-East.

Emma Powerful, who disclosed that the information was obtained by the M-branch of IPOB, claimed that part of the plot by the herdsmen was to disguise as Christians and worship in churches but their aim would be to attack the worshippers.

He explained that all markets in South-East were also targets of the invaders, just as he advised that the locations should be adequately protected.

He said, “Churches must introduce tighter and properly detailed security measures, and return home early. We advise Christians and other religious leaders to sit up, be at alert and be security conscious as strange seeming worshippers of non-Igbo ethnicity would infiltrate their midst to commit havoc.

“They must be on the lookout for Fulani persons that may come to join them in pretence as converted Christians; do not also be deceived into thinking that Fulani don’t speak Igbo, dress like Igbo and behave like indigenes because they do.

“So many of them were born and brought up in Igbo land and they know not just all nooks and crannies, they also understand all events and their seasons. These terrorists and bandits have flooded Biafra land especially the commercial cities like Aba, others in Abia State where Pastor (William) Kumuyi had chosen for his aborted crusade.

“They parade themselves as having converted to Christianity and are being rejected by their Muslim families in the North, which for us is “tragedy waiting to happen”.

“They now attach Christian names to their names as religious tricks to have you accept them. Examples Emmanuel Kabiru Sule, Mathew Christian Shehu, John Lewis Katsina and others.

“They tell very pathetic stories that touch the hearts of people of conscience like the Igbos, please don’t allow them they are terrorists and bandits. Christians in Biafraland should know that they are the next target and they must take absolute security precautions as their plans are deadlier than can be imagined.

“All markets leaders are advised to beef up their securities because markets, where our people stay and do business, are another important target for Fulani bandits they have encircled everywhere but they will fail and nobody should entertain fear because IPOB/ESN is waiting for them, however, be sure to take precautionary measures.

“Dangers ahead are too enormous, be ready for what is to come, Biafrans, and report suspected movements to IPOB offices around you, we must bring them down; they will not succeed.”