Nigerian man offers to sell kidney to repay loans (VIDEO)

As the country’s economic woes mount, Nigerians are increasingly resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet.

An unidentified man has offered to sell his kidney to save his business and pay off his numerous debts.

In a video shared online, the man said it was better to sell one of his kidneys than to commit suicide.

He dropped his phone number for anybody that is interesting in his offer.

The Nigerian economy is teetering on the brink of collapse, which the United Nations says has led to about 70m of Nigeria’s population currently living in extreme poverty, leading to a socio-economic meltdown.

The exact statistics of those living in extreme poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock was pegged at 70,677, 758 at a poverty threshold of $1.90.

The nation’s currency, the naira has plummeted in value while inflation has soared, making many basic goods and services unattainable for some of the population.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

[/video]