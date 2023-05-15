Nigerian Man Narrates How Woman Allegedly Trafficked Wife To Ghana As Sex Worker, Accuses Lagos Police Of Releasing Suspect After N50,000 Bribe

A Lagos-based man, Godwin Madubuko Unam has narrated how his wife, Roseline was allegedly trafficked out of Nigeria by one Miss Eniola Remilekun Ololade.

According to Godwin, his wife was deceived and sponsored by Eniola who promised her a job in Ghana

Speaking to SaharaReporters, the father of one said he reported the case at Ikota police station but the police have refused to investigate the issue.

He added that Eniola was released by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) after paying N50,000.

“My Wife Roseline Madubuko was trafficked out of Nigeria by one Miss Eniola Remilekun Ololade whom I can’t identify with a particular job,” he said.

“The mother of one, Mrs Roseline had told me earlier that she would be traveling to Ghana soon. I ask her where will she get the money for traveling expenses because I have been the one providing for her and our baby and she told me Miss Eniola was the one assisting her with a job in Ghana.

“Suddenly on the 15th of March, she told me she will be leaving the next day which I didn’t take seriously. On the 16th of March, she left as hinted earlier without further discussion on the matter. I was able to reach her three (3) days later and she told me that I should not worry, that she was fine and that they had just arrived and ever since then I haven’t heard from my wife.

“I went to meet Miss Eniola, she told me it is not her business that my wife said she wanted to go to Ghana and she has done her own part.”

He added that he got a call a few days after from his wife who claimed she was locked up after refusing to be a sex worker.

“On the 29th of March, 2023, I saw a strange number calling and I picked up, it was Roseline my wife crying to me on the phone that everything Miss Eniola told her was a lie and that she had been in bondage ever since. She said she can’t be a sex worker, she has been locked up somewhere, and that I should please come to her rescue,” Godwin told SaharaReporters.

“I went back to Eniola but she insulted me that why was I disturbing her for what she knows nothing about.

“I went to Ikota Police Station and was given one policeman to arrest Miss Eniola, the policeman was harassed by Eniola’s friends and he had to go back to police station. The police asked me to get the Beach Chairman’s contact which I did. They called him to tell Eniola to come which she did.

“I was told to provide the number my wife called me with and the person claimed they spent money on my wife and if I wanted her back, I should send six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) to them in Ghana. That was how Eniola was released.

“The police Inspector that attended to me asked me to go and look for the six hundred thousand to pay off the claimed expenses incurred in trafficking my wife to Ghana. Please, I’m pleading with all relevant agencies involved in sex trafficking and well-meaning Nigerians to come to my rescue.”

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Eniola confirmed helping Roseline to relocate to Ghana, describing both of them as ‘hustlers’.

She added that the mother of one is not legally married to Godwin as claimed.

Eniola also confirmed that she paid N50,000 to the policemen in the station, adding that she was not ready to be extorted over the issue again.

“See, the girl is a prostitute like me and I did not force her to go anywhere. His girlfriend (Roseline) said she wanted to change location to go and hustle because of her daughter and she wants to stop drugs and heard when I was talking to my friend in Ghana about hustling work over there.

“And she said she wanted to go to Ghana and she went, even this her boyfriend knew about it. The boyfriend had earlier brought the police to arrest me and the policemen collected N50,000 from me and released me.

“This guy should not look for trouble because I am keeping quiet. His girlfriend said if he wants her to come back, he should send N600,000, so what is my business with that? The girl is not his wife, she is just a ghetto girlfriend. So why is he lying that the girl is his wife? I don’t know why he wants to kill himself because of a hustler. He thought he can let anybody collect money from me again because I didn’t drag him when the police collected N50,000 from me, right.”