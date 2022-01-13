NEWS
Nigerian man faces 20 years imprisonment in US for fraud and money laundering
A Nigerian national who was indicted in April 2021 in connection with a large fraud and money laundering scheme is facing 20 years imprisonment after pleading guilty before a United States jury on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
According to court documents and statements made in connection with the plea hearing, Kenneth Emeni, 29, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Martinsburg, was involved from at least August 2017 to October 8, 2020, with Kenneth Ogudu, also known as Kenneth Lee, John Nassy, Romello Thorpe, Oluwagbenga Harrison, Ouluwabamishe Awolesi, and others in a money laundering conspiracy that took place in Huntington and elsewhere.
Emeni lived in Huntington from August 2017 to December 2019. As part of the scheme, Emeni’s co-conspirators created online false personas and contacted victims via email, text messaging or online dating and social media websites in order to induce the victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with various false personas.
The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.
Emeni’s role in the conspiracy was to let victims transfer money to his bank account that he knew was from unlawful activity.
Emeni admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited into his account, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via wire transfers or Zelle.
Emeni received approximately $42,050 from his co-conspirators’ transfers and transferred approximately $46,197 to his co-conspirators during the money laundering conspiracy. Emeni further admitted that he and his co-conspirators transferred large sums of their fraud proceeds to offshore accounts. From 2018 until 2020, Emeni transferred over $358,846 to accounts in Nigeria and Ghana.
Emeni faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 11, 2022. As part of his plea agreement, Emeni agreed to pay $904,126.96 in restitution.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG), the West Virginia State Police and the South Charleston Police Department.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys R. Gregory McVey and Kathleen Robeson are handling the prosecution.
Nigerian economy losses more than N540billion in 222 days of Twitter operations’ ban
The Nigerian economy lost about N546.5billion in the 222 Days that the government banned Twitter operations in the country.
The Nigerian government on Wednesday lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country following approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool, Nigeria lost about N104.02million ($250,600) every hour to the ban, bringing the daily losses to N2.46billion.
The report also showed that at the end of Wednesday when the ban was lifted, it was 5,328 hours in the 222 days since the social networking site was blocked, and about N546.5 billion was already lost by the economy.
Report has revealed that there were about 3.05 million Twitter users and potential audiences that the microblogging platform could reach with adverts on the platform.
2021 digital report, by a social media and marketing dashboard, Hootsuite, Twitter’s potential advertising audience compared to the total population aged 13 plus in Nigeria is 2.4 per cent, while the quarter-on-quarter change in Twitter’s advertising reach is 17.3 per cent.
The implication of this is that Twitter’s penetration in the country is still very low compared to other platforms. Analytically, it equally means that it is unlikely that these 3.05 million adverts audience would be impacted by the American company.
While the ban lasted, some Nigerians, including government officials, were still tweeting. They circumvented the process by installing Virtual Private Network (VPN).
VPN is a technology that encrypts your Internet traffic on unsecured networks to protect your online identity and hide your details.
The lifting of Twitter ban had been announced on Wednesday by the Chairman Technical Committee, Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.
Kashifu, in a statement in Abuja, said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim.
He said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022.
“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.
“In the memo, the minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”
Buhari’s government banned the use of microblogging site, Twitter in Nigeria on June 4, 2021, while the ban was lifted after 222 days.
Bandits on the rampage in Plateau, Niger, kill 52, abduct hunters, others
Fifty-two persons have been killed in separate attacks on communities in Plateau and Niger states.
While 18 persons were confirmed killed after gunmen attacked the Ncha community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, gunmen on Wednesday attacked two communities in Niger State and killed 34 persons.
The Niger State incident appeared to be reprisal as a few weeks ago some special hunters and local vigilantes killed scores of gunmen who were terrorising the communities.
The gunmen launched Wednesday’s attack on Nakuna and Wurukuchi communities when the villagers were on their farms harvesting produce.
All the houses in Nakuna, with a population of about 200, were burnt down by the gunmen, who invaded the community in search of vigilantes.
According to Yahaya Mota, who lost 10 members of his family to the attack, 20 other bodies were discovered in the bush.
Mota stated, “After the attack on Nakuna, we discovered that 10 persons from one family were killed and we later found the bodies of 20 others in the bush.
“Also in Wurukuchi, four members of the same family were killed on their farm.”
Apart from the razed houses, he said the gunmen also burnt food barns in the communities before leaving.
“These people didn’t only kill our people and burn down our houses, they also burnt down all the food barns before leaving,” Mota stated.
He added that during the search for members of the vigilance group and local hunters, the gunmen abducted three of the special hunters.
The 75-year-old Mota said six children and four others, who came to assist in the harvesting of farm produce, were killed in a terrible manner, adding that their hands were tied to their backs before they were shot.
When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident but said the command had yet to ascertain the actual number of people killed during the attack.
He added that security personnel had been deployed in the affected communities to restore normalcy.
In Plateau State, a youth leader in the Ncha community, Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the killing of 17 persons on Wednesday.
Bitrus said that the gunmen, who carried out the attack, also burnt several houses belonging to the residents, while several persons sustained injuries.
According to the youth leader, the attack on the community took place in the early hours of Wednesday and lasted for several hours
He said, “We have a disaster currently in one of our communities in Ncha. Some gunmen, whom we know to be Fulani, last night invaded the community and started shooting everywhere and killing anyone they saw in sight, while setting people’s houses on fire. Right now, we have counted 17 dead bodies and six persons that were injured during the invasion, which started around 2.30am.
“The Ancha community is the same place that one person was killed just a few days ago by the same people. We don’t know what to do before the government and security agents will see the need to protect our people from extermination, which obviously is the intent of the attackers.”
But later on Wednesday evening, the Irigwe ethnic nationality of Plateau state under the aegis of Irigwe Development Association said 18 people were killed.
It released the names of the deceased.
A statement issued on Wednesday night by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Davidson Malison noted that among those killed by the gummen was a three-month-old baby identified as Monday Bitrus which he said “justified an act of inhumanity to man”
Malison listed other deceased persons as Gideon Goh, 30 years; Danladi James, 26 years; Yohanna Musa, 17 years; Achi Alhaji, 16 years; Monday Abba,52 years; Musa Tegwi,80 years; Christiana Sunday, 45; Laraba Bitrus, 38; Andrew Bitrus, 7; Wiki Bitrus, 5 ; Danjuma Rimbe, 10; Monday B Bitrus, 19 ; Moses Weyi, 21; Mbe Weyi, 21; Azumi Wreh; Danladi David Musa, 28 and Garius Gado Sunday.
The military task force in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Operation Safe Haven, also confirmed the attack on the community on Wednesday.
A statement signed by the Military Information Officer, Major Takwa Ishaku, said, “In the late hours of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a distress call of an attack on the Acha community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.
“The troops responded swiftly and mobilised to the village. On reaching the community, the attackers had fled the village. Houses were destroyed and some villagers lost their lives during the attack.
“Troops of Operation Safe Haven are on the trail of the assailants and details of the pursuit will be made available later.
“The Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj Gen I. S. Ali, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives during the attack, reiterated his resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of evil on the Plateau face the consequences of their dastard acts.”
Hushpuppi: AGF, police, anti-extradition group shun suit on Abba Kyari
A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed February 10 for the hearing of a suit seeking to stop the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney-General of the Federation from arresting and extraditing a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
Justice Donatus Okorowo fixed the date following the absence of the plaintiff, the Incorporated Trustees of the Northern Peace Foundation and the two defendants, the NPF and the AGF, in court.
Although the suit was slated for mention before a new judge, Justice Okorowo, none of the parties showed up in court and were also not represented by legal practitioners.
Shortly after the suit was called and no lawyer announced appearance for the applicant and the respondents, the judge inquired from the court registrar who the plaintiff was and he was told Kayode Ajulo.
The judge said since the case was transferred to his court, the respondents had not been served as there was no proof of service in the court records.
According to him, it is either the applicant has lost interest in the matter or has abandoned it.
Justice Okorowo, however, said since the matter was coming for the first time before him, he would prefer to give the applicant till February 10 to be in court to prosecute the suit.
He, therefore, ordered that a hearing notice be served on the applicant.
The ITNPF had through its team of lawyers, led by Ajulo, on August 19, 2021 argued an ex parte application asking the court to stop any planned arrest or extradition of Kyari to the United States of America by the defendants pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.
However, after carefully listening to the lawyer, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who was handling the suit at the time, refused to grant the request to stop Kyari’s arrest and extradition through ex parte means.
Kyari was indicted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations in an alleged multi-million naira fraud said to have been perpetrated by a Nigerian citizen, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.
