A member representing Anyamelum State Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Bernard Udemezue, was on Friday reportedly delayed entry into the State Assembly complex for arriving in a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep.

In a 30-second video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the lawmaker is heard saying, “Did you give me a car? Have you given me a car? Is it not what I have that I will use? Open this gate jare,” and asking the tricycle rider to go in but the security officers at the gate refused to allow the vehicle to enter the premises.

Upon further enquiry into why Udemezue was denied entry into the Assembly complex, a source told SaharaReporters that the lawmaker was later allowed entry after spending a long time at the gate, explaining himself and presenting his identity card to the security officers manning the entrance.

The source said, “When the lawmaker arrived at the Assembly Complex in a tricycle, the security personnel at the entrance didn’t recognise him.

“The lawmakers are still new so the security personnel manning the entrance don’t know them yet. And they always arrive in cars with tinted glass so that makes it difficult to know them.”