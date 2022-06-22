Nigerian Law School student faces disciplinary action for ‘drinking water directly from bottle’ during dinner

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing and beheading of a former state lawmaker, Hon. Nelson Emeka Achukwu, by unidentified gunmen.

This came after one month after Okechukwu Okoye, a serving lawmaker representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency at the State Assembly was kidnapped and later found beheaded.

Okoye was kidnapped along with his aide on May 15, 2022, and was later found dead with his head cut off and dropped at Nnobi area.

But confirming the recent incident to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, the command’s spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said Achukwu’s remains were found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor communities.

The PPRO said “the victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on June 9, 2022 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor.

“We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the full wrath of the law.”

The former lawmaker was reportedly kidnapped in his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA, despite being physically challenged.

His decapitated body was later found at the bank of Ulasi River and was quickly buried by the family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 evening as the body was already decomposing.

A family source said they couldn’t believe he would be killed after they paid the N15million ransom requested by his abductors.

The victim, the owner of Nelly Oil & Gas filling station located along Onuselogu road, Utuh, had earlier been abducted and released a few months ago.

Later Achukwu was said to have told his family members that his captors had accused him of providing information to the military but got released when they found out the allegations were false.

As at the time of filing this report the reason for his second kidnap and murder is unknown.