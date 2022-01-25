NEWS
Nigerian Labour Congress suspends planned nationwide protest over subsidy
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its nationwide protest that was earlier scheduled for Thursday, January 27 and February 2.
This was made known by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said members of the NLC who had been mobilised would be demobilised following the decision to suspend the protest.
The body has last month, announced plans to embark on nationwide protests on the said dates, to protest against moves by the Nigerian government to increase fuel prices.
However, it rescinded on the decision at its National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday morning.
The Congress said the decision to suspend the protest was based on suspension of the proposal to stop the subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.
The Nigerian government had, on Monday, announced the suspension of the planned removal of fuel subsidy.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed said the government had suspended the plan to remove fuel subsidy.
She explained that the government would make provisions for fuel subsidy beyond its initial June deadline in the 2022 budget.
Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, during an interview on Channels Television said the body would continue with its planned nationwide rally on Thursday, despite the announcement by the Nigerian government that it would no longer remove the fuel subsidy for now
German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
German Immigration official has stopped and questioned a Nigerian diplomat at the Frankfurt Airport while travelling to the United States with seven family members on the tax payers’ money.
The official, a woman, whose name was not disclosed, said she did it to temporarily delay the diplomat as she found appalling how Nigerian politicians squandered taxpayers’ money on themselves and families at the detriment of the masses.
The officer, according to Nigeria Abroad, married to a Nigerian man, insisted that the diplomat, in Germany on stopover from Nigeria, must state his mission to the United States.
After wasting time “trying to be diplomatic,” the official noted, the unnamed diplomat “lowered his voice and said, ‘vacation.’”
She revealed that in the incident that happened on Monday morning by 6am German time, all the envoy’s family members flew business class.
The officer said she could not believe such waste was acceptable, but could not find any valid ground to further hold the diplomat down; so she let him go.
She shared these while checking our correspondent’s documents, and further asked the reporter, “What are you guys doing about your leaders?”
The reporter told her that the Western world must do its part to hold African leaders accountable, adding that Nigerians have met brutality and death while protesting bad governance.
The immigration officer, who seems abreast of Nigerian news, agreed that Nigerians had become helpless in the circumstance, citing the #EndSARS protest.
FG suspends petrol subsidy removal
Apprehensive Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief on Monday after the government announced a stay of action on petrol subsidy removal.
With this twist, the Federal Government will now make provision for subsidy payment after June, Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said.
Mrs. Ahmed said the Federal Government reconsidered the plan due to heightened inflation.
According to her, removing subsidy at this time will impose more hardship on citizens.
President Muhammadu Buhari, she said, “clearly does not want to do that”.
Ahmed said a further amendment will be made to the 2022 budget to provide for subsidy beyond June.
The minister said before subsidy is removed, “a number of measures” will be put in place to cushion the effects.
These include deploying an alternative to petrol and increasing the country’s refining capacity.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva confirmed the government’s position, saying subsidy removal “will not happen”.
He said Nigerians will be protected from the impact of subsidy removal.
Both ministers met with Senate President in Abuja over the subsidy issue.
At the meeting were Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Whip Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority Farouk Ahmed; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Managing Director Mele Kyari and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission Gbenga Komolafe, an engineer.
Others are the Special Assistant to the President on Natural Resources, Habib Nuhu; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Shehu Shinkafi, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.
Organised Labour had planned to embark on nationwide protests over the subsidy removal plan.
The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had recommended an increase in pump price of petrol and announced that the Federal Government would stop subsidy payments in June.
Kyari last November said Nigeria would be out of the subsidy regime in the first quarter of 2022, but that the Federal Government planned to give N5,000 each to 40 million citizens to cushion the effects.
Speaking yesterday, Mrs. Ahmed said: “Let me start by stating the fact that we did make a provision in the 2022 budget for fuel subsidy from January to June. And that suggests that from July there would be no fuel subsidy.
“This provision was made sequel to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act that has made a provision that all products will be deregulated.
“Subsequent to the passage of the Act, we went back and amended the Fiscal Framework that was submitted to the National Assembly to incorporate this demand, but after the budget was passed, we have had consultations with a number of stakeholders.
“It became clear that the timing is problematic, that practically, there is still heightened inflation, and also removal of subsidy will further worsen the situation, thereby, imposing more difficulties on the citizens, and Mr. President clearly does not want to do that.
“What we have to do now is to continue with the discussions, in terms of putting in place a number of measures, one of which is the deployment of an alternative to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and also the rollout of enhanced refining capacity in the country, including the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery and the rehabilitation of the four national refineries that have a combined capacity of 450,000 barrels per day.
“The increased refining capacity in the country means we will need to import fewer products.
“Also, we are discussing right now within the Executive the possibility of amending the budget.
Read Also: Subsidy: Labour intensifies mobilisation for protests
“We may need to come back to the National Assembly by way of amendment to make additional provisions for fuel subsidy from July 2022 going forward, or to whatever period that is agreed as the right time.
“We are exploring ways and means through discussion with various stakeholders in the executive as well as the civil society and Labour unions to explore ways by which we can address this removal in a manner that is graduated and will have as minimal impact on the citizens as possible.
NITDA opens up on Buhari govt’s agreements with Twitter, reveals next step
The Nigerian Government, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has revealed its agreement with micro blogging platform, Twitter.
The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, spoke at the National Privacy Week 2022 press conference and unveiling of the week’s activities in Abuja on Monday.
Mr. Abdullahi, who served as the Chairman of the Technical Committee that engaged Twitter, said the social media platform has agreed to work with the laws and cultures of Nigeria.
According to him, apart from Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies operating in the country must be regulated in order to ensure that Nigerians do not destroy themselves with these applications, pointing out the fact that most of these tech companies are more powerful than a democratic government.
Fielding questions from reporters on the government’s agreement with Twitter, the DG said, “On our engagement with Twitter, they understand that whatever is illegal offline is illegal online. They understand that in Nigeria, we have laws and they [have agreed to] respect our culture. We have laws, they [have agreed to] respect our laws.
“They provide a platform you and I can use for different purposes. Some can use it as a tool to develop and enhance their businesses, some can use it as a weapon to destroy people.
“Besides, the question is, to what extent should our lives be governed by these tech companies? …today, we’re living in a situation whereby these tech companies are more powerful than a democratic government to the extent that if they don’t want you they kick you out of power and if they want you they bring you to power.
“So, we’ll look at these and decide if we want them governed or leave them and use any App to destroy ourselves. So we need to regulate it.
“It’s only through regulation we can harness the potentials of these platforms, if not, the perils or the ills will destroy us.
“So, our understanding with Twitter, [also extending to all the big tech companies] is that they must comply with all the Nigerian laws. They must know that what is illegal offline is illegal online.
“Twitter has agreed to put a mechanism in place . They’ve started training our people…they have their own policy which is global, but they’re working with the government to put some of the laws that are not in their own regulation as part of their policy.
“And if anybody does something illegal on that note, they’re going to help us take action on that. So, we’re going to work together with all the big tech companies and civil societies organisations to come up with a framework for all social media platforms.”
