The National Judicial Council has recommended nine justices for appointments to the Court of Appeal bench including the son-in-law of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem.

A statement signed by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Friday, said the NJC recommended the appointment of nine candidates to the Court of Appeal bench and 27 other judicial officers.

The judges recommended for appointment to the Court of Appeal bench include Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi, who is said to be a son-in-law of Justice Dongbam-Mensem.

“Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi is the son-in-law of the President of the Court of Appeal and he made the list of justices recommended for Appeal Court just like the son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria was recommended for appointment to the Federal High Court,” a judicial source told SaharaReporters.

Justice Bassi obtained his LLB from the University of Maiduguri, and his BL from the Nigeria Law School in October 2000.

Other recommended justices for the Court of Appeal are Justices Asma’u Musa Mainoma, Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun, Binta Fatima Zubair, Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, Peter Obiora, Justice Okon Abang, Jane EsieInyang and Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu.

A statement on Twitter which was signed by the council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Friday, said the NJC made the recommendations for the appointments of nine candidates to the Court of Appeal bench and 27 other judicial officers.

The report contained a list of 37 candidates recommended for various judicial positions.

Also, Justices Dije Aboki, Daniel Okungbowa and Matilda Ayemieye were nominated as the Chief Judges for the Kano, Edo and Bayelsa States High Courts respectively.

Also, three justices namely Lilian Terseer-Tsumba, Patrick Oche, and Ukande Peter were recommended for Benue State High Court while Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere was nominated for the position of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Delta State.

Five persons namely Ukande Mvendaga Peter, Adolor Sunny Onorieukuhakpo, Samuel Ifeanyi Okeleke, and Umuko Aboyowa Godwin were nominated for Delta High Court.

Ovenseri Otamere, Obayuwana Osarenren Mathias, Edoghogho Eboigbe, Ojo Maureen Osa, Bright Eraze Oniha, Ehinon Anthony Okoh, Godwin Jeff Okundamiya, and Osayande Ikwuemosi Awawu were nominated for Edo State High Court.

For Katsina State High Court, Nuradeen Abdulmumeen, Halima Lawal Bagiwa, Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari, and Sanusi Ma’aruf Aminu were recommended.

Iortyer Vihilun Fidelis, Gbakeji Michael Emakpor, Uraih Tracy Patricia Ifeanyi, and Sofowora Oriyomi Abiodun were nominated for the Customary Courts of Appeal in Benue, Delta and Ogun States respectively.

SaharaReporters reported on Saturday that the NJC appointed a son of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as a judge of the Federal High Court.

This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the Director of Information of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye.

According to the statement, the new judge was appointed alongside one Grand Kadi, 23 Federal High Court judges, and four Kadis of Kano’s Sharia Court of Appeal.

He stated that the new appointments were made at the conclusion of the council’s 103rd meeting, which was held in Abuja on Friday and presided over by Justice Ariwoola.

Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr, Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auya Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakolam, and Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola are among those recommended by the council’s interviews committee for the Federal High Court.

Others are; Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Joeph Yilwa, Amina Aliyu Mohammed, Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh, Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu, Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, Dipeolu Ibrahim, Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige and Mashkur Salisu.

The council also proposed Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma for Kaduna State, as well as Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Idris Sa’id, and Aliyu Muhammad Kani for the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kano.