ENTERTAINMENT
Nigerian govt renames National Theatre in Lagos
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a new name for the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.
Upon completion, the facility under renovation will be known as Lagos Creative and Entertainment Center.
Information Minister, Lai Mohammed made the disclosure on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.
He signed an agreement on the hosting of the Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.
Nigeria and the United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) sealed the pact at the organisation’s headquarters.
The November 14 to November 17 event would be staged at the newly refursbished edifice.
Mohammed said hubs are being constructed within the premises for fashion, Information, technology, film and music.
“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.
“The Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the conference”, he added.
The monument was completed in 1976 in preparation for the Festival of Arts and Culture hosted in 1977.
The renovation costs $100million under a partnership between the Federal Government and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
ENTERTAINMENT
Top five Nollywood movies on Netflix in 2022
These are the top five Nollywood movies making waves on Netflix in 2022:
1. Elevator Baby
This movie is about Dare(played by Timini Egbuson), a wealthy but spoilt young man who finds himself stuck with a pregnant, less privileged struggling lady.
The film first opened in theatres in Nigeria on Friday, October 11, 2019. It won two awards in the recently concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) following its premiere on Netflix on June 19, 2020.
2. Your Excellency
This is a comedy film where a politician and businessman, Boss Olalekan Ajadi (played by Akin Lewis) appears as Your Excellency from a directorial debut of veteran actress Funke Akindele.
It hit theatres on December 13, 2019 after which it premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2020.
3. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, is a Nigerian supernatural film directed by Ramsey Nouah and is a sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic Living in Bondage.
The film won seven awards out of 11 nominations in the 2020 AMVCA 2020 show.
4. The Nimbe
The Nimbe is a 2019 Nollywood film directed by Tope Alake that focuses on drug addiction.
It broke into the Nigerian cinemas on March 29, 2019 and was nominated for the UK Nollywood Film Festival 2019 award, and Netflix’s debut started on July 24, 2020.
5. Sugar Rush
The film premiered at Christmas 2019 and is the fourth highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time. It was then released on Netflix on July 3, 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Timi Dakolo announces collaboration with Davido
Soul music artiste, Timi Dakolo has announced that he’s working on musical collaboration with Afrobeats star, Davido.
He shared photos and videos with the DMW boss from their rehearsal sessions.
“The chorus leader is coming. OBO @davido is Here,”, Dakolo captioned the post on Twitter.
Fans have taken to the comment section to express their excitement as they eagerly anticipate the incoming song.
@RaymzzyJago tweeted: “with this picture I’m seeing It’s Definitely something melodious.”
top_picksbyyayra said: “This is going to be a banger! Soo looking forward to it.”
grexade wrote: “Can’t wait!!”
@FashionRayva tweeted: “This duo is a sure hit. Can’t wait.”
4ever_luchy said: “Okay, it’s about to be lit.”
helen.love.23 wrote: “Shey the volume low because I don tap tire. He choke!!!!”
omaasdiary stated: “Na wa oh see me increasing volume.”
@_odoba tweeted: “OBO King of collabo Hit already.”
yole_vibain said: “This is about to be my wedding song y’all.”
@young_tycoon12 wrote: “Ur career is about to have the biggest boost ever you’ll not believe the level you’ll reach with this feature . …”
@lekancream stated: “Grace and Talent in a picture. Talent is never enough.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Davido set to tour North America in June
Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced his North American tour, set to kick off by June.
Posting a picture of the tour schedule, the Afrobeats star made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday.
“I miss my fans in North America so much I had to put together a short run just to come see you all,” he tweeted.
Hinting on a new album, Davido also stated he might preview some of its tracks during the shows.
“Going to be plenty of surprises, and I might preview a few songs off my new album. Tickets on sale everywhere this Friday,” he tweeted.
Tagged “We Rise By Lifting Others”, the tour will see Davido performing in Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles from the 16th to the 25th of June 2022.
Last month, the father-of- three sold out the popular O2 arena in London for his March concert.
He had earlier sold out the 20,000-capacity events center in 2019.
Latest News
- Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)
- Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
- 2023: INEC proposes one million staff for elections
- Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
- European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
External reserves return to growth path, gain $243.83m
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager
-
BUSINESS6 hours ago
European markets trade lower after Fed’s Powell signals a rate hike next month
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari meets Service Chiefs, Ministers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Arsenal defeated Chelsea -Tuchel
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Jada Pinkett Smith says her family is ‘focusing on deep healing’ after husband Will’s infamous Chris Rock slap
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Kissing mistakes you should always avoid