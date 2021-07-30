NEWS
Nigerian govt breaks silence on $875m ammunition deal blocked by US lawmakers
The Federal Government has said it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the United States.
The Nigerian Government on Friday said it is not aware of any $875 million ammunition deal with the US which is being purportedly blocked by some lawmakers in that country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the purported ammunition deal reported in some sections of the media as ” fake news.”
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the minister said there was no contract of such nature and sum between Nigeria and the US
“There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.
We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.
“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on Aug. 3, this year.
“We are not aware of the so called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour
”The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger,’’ he said.
The reports in some sections of the media had claimed that influential U.S. lawmakers were masterminding a hold on a proposed sale of ammunition and attack helicopters to Nigeria over allegations of human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions of the present administration.
The report listed the blocked proposed sale to include 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters accompanied by defence systems, 28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation and 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell.
NEWS
Winners Chapel begins rehabilitation of roads around Canaanland
Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel International has taken up the challenge of rehabilitating stretches of collapsed roads around its Ota host communities.
The rehabilitation is to assuage the agony of motorists and villagers in the area.
The founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo explained that the construction of the roads was part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility which is meant to ease the movement of worshippers to and from church, as well as make transportation more comfortable for all commuters.
The church had on several occasions taken up the responsibility of government by providing palliatives on the roads within the area to ease the plight of the people.
NEWS
Kaduna files fresh charges against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Following the discharge and acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, by the Kaduna State High Court, the state government has filed fresh charges against him.
Recall that Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, of all charges leveled against them.
According to Kurada, the charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were not supposed to be filed, saying that the state government cannot arraign someone for a crime that was not an offence at the time.
The judge, however, found that the charges were filed against the duo in 2018 pursuant to the Penal Law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015.
Counsel to the state government, Dari Bayero, explained that fresh charges have been filed against the IMN leader under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before a Federal High Court.
He explained that it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of Justice Kurada, saying that the government would appeal the case.
According to him, “We are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it, in fact, we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it is not in consonance with the facts on ground.”
NEWS
Primate Ayodele knocks Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement, says it’s disaster
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday, warned against the Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement by Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.
Primate Ayodele warned that the movement by Pastor Bakare is not of God, because a major disaster awaits Nigerians if they join the movement.
The clergyman stressed that the movement was aimed at putting Nigerians in further bondage.
Bakare had a few days ago launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group.
Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.
“I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group,” the fiery pastor had said.
However, Primate Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group.
He noted that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition and not because it’s God’s agenda.
According to Primate Ayodele: “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.
“I am not talking as a politician but as God’s mouthpiece, Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is another agenda for his political ambition and not God’s agenda.
“God is angry with the present government, those who have corrupted the system, Nigeria is stagnant, let’s stop deceiving ourselves, though a messiah will still come to our rescue.”
