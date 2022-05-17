Nigerian government resumes Abuja-Kaduna train service as passengers remain in terrorists’ captivity
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services.
The NRC in a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmoud, the service will resume on Monday, May 23rd 2022, about two months after the facility was bombed by terrorists.
Meanwhile, a number of passengers who were abducted after terrorists bombed and attacked the train on March 28 still remain in captivity while negotiations continue with their families over the payment of ransoms.
On Monday, the NRC said the Abuja-Kaduna service would return with greater security measures and without the early morning and the night train operations.
The statement read, the “Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT) has directed the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS).”
The government however assured “the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and not to misconstrue the resumption of train services, as abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight. The federal government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens, however, the government assures of its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.”
The statement said “additional security measures are being put in place at both the train stations and the track to ensure the safety of the passengers onboard.”
It explained that “these measures are not only for the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) but also for all the passenger train services especially on the standard gauge railway lines.”
“Consequently, the passengers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the NRC in order to enjoin improved service delivery, safety and comfort by patiently complying with additional measures that will surely be introduced for the safety of our passengers, such as requesting for passengers National Identification Numbers (NIN) as part of our internal security check in addition, presentation of the following must be strictly complied with before boarding the train” NRC
Also “Valid Photo Identification Card (ID), reachable telephone number of Next of Kin (NOK) or close relative. Online and offline purchase of tickets must contain the passengers’ individual profile or identification data” as part of additional security measures.
NEWS
NAHCON screens 7 airlines for 2022 hajj
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced the screening of airlines that would participate in the airlift of the pilgrims.
No fewer than seven airlines have indicated an interest in the airlift.
They are Azman Air, Med-View Airline, Max Air, FlyNas, Skypower Express, Westlink Airlines and Arik Air.
Out of the seven airlines, six are domestic operators while FlyNas is a Saudi based airline.
It was gathered that the screening exercise would be a verification of the documents of the interested carriers that turned up in 2020 following the call from NAHCON.
The airlines were already screened in 2020 before the Hajj exercise was cancelled due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They are using the 2020 template but we were only asked to validate our documents,” one of the airlines participating in the verification exercise confirms to our correspondent.
It was not clear yet if NAHCON would apply the same rule which would give over 50 per cent of the traffic to Saudi Airlines which stakeholders in the aviation sector have consistently kicked against.
When contacted, the NAHCON spokesperson, Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, confirmed that there was an arrangement in place to use the 2020 screening exercise.
She said the screening committee had just been inaugurated to verify the documents of the Air carriers.
NEWS
Deborah Samuel: Adeboye postpones RCCG crusade in Sokoto
Pastor Enoch Adeboye has postponed the crusade scheduled to hold in Sokoto following the tension over Deborah Samuel’s murder.
The deceased was a 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education.
Last Thursday, she was beaten, stoned and burnt by Muslim youths who accused her of blasphemy.
In a Facebook post Monday night, Adeboye announced the shift of the planned religious event which now holds virtually.
The Redeemed Christan Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer, however, noted that God is able to fix all situations.
Adeboye, who conveyed his message in parable, quoted Richard Halverson, the late American Presbyterian minister who served as United States Senate chaplain.
Halverson had said intercession is the universal work for Christians and that no continent, nation, city, office nor power can stop prayers.
“Postponed but God turned it around. We Trust In Our God’s Big Picture Plan!”, Adeboye wrote.
The Christian leader insisted believers serve a God who specialises in using the impossible situation for His glory.
Adeboye noted that if in doubt, they should look closely at the death and resurrection of Jesus.
“Devil thought he killed Him, but His death and resurrection resulted into life for many. He keeps turning it around for our good. It is in this might that we proceed”, he added.
SPORTS
Details of Jose Peseiro’s contract as new Super Eagles head coach revealed
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Sunday, confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the national team.
However, according to OwnGoalNigeria, Peseiro has been handed only a one-year contract to take charge of the Super Eagles.
The 12-month deal is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.
It is understood the NFF has given Peseiro a short-term contract, because of their legal battle on payments with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.
FIFA has already ordered the federation to pay Rohr the sum of $380,000 as compensation for breach of contract.
Peseiro’s first matches in charge will be the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico in the US.
The games will be followed by the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
