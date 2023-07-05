The Nigerian Government has predicted flash floods in Kano, Sokoto, Delta and 11 other states in the country.

This is contained in a press statement made available to SaharaReproters by Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, which said the forecast flooding may be a result of heavy rainfall between July 4 and 8, 2023.

According to the statement, the locations which are prone to floods within a period of five days are Langtang and Shendam in Plateau State, Sumaila and Tudun wada in Kano State, Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame in Sokoto State, Okwe in Delta State, and Kachia in Kaduna State.

Other areas are Upenekang in Akwa Ibom State, Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, and Yola in Adamawa State, Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa in Katsina State, Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu in Kebbi State, Shinkafi and Gummi in Zamfara State, Briyel in Borno, Gwaram in Jigawa State, Jebba in Kwara State, Mashegu and Kontagora in Niger State.

“Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property,” the statement added.

SaharaReporters reported in June that the House of Representatives had urged the federal and state governments to start sensitisation and mitigating efforts to prevent impending flood disasters.

This followed a motion of urgent importance in which the House expressed concerns that large portions of the country were prone to flooding, according to the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in January 2023.

The lawmakers called on the government to prepare palliatives and intervention measures for Nigerians to reduce the effect, while it resolved to invite Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to brief the House on measures already put in place to alleviate the effects of the floods.