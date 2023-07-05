Wednesday, July 5, 2023
HomeNEWSNigerian Government Predicts Fresh Flooding In Kano, Niger, Delta, 11 Other States
NEWS

Nigerian Government Predicts Fresh Flooding In Kano, Niger, Delta, 11 Other States

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The Nigerian Government has predicted flash floods in Kano, Sokoto, Delta and 11 other states in the country. 

This is contained in a press statement made available to SaharaReproters by Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, which said the forecast flooding may be a result of heavy rainfall between July 4 and 8, 2023.

 

According to the statement, the locations which are prone to floods within a period of five days are Langtang and Shendam in Plateau State, Sumaila and Tudun wada in Kano State, Shagari, Goronyo, and Silame in Sokoto State, Okwe in Delta State, and Kachia in Kaduna State.

Other areas are Upenekang in Akwa Ibom State, Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, and Yola in Adamawa State, Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa in Katsina State, Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu in Kebbi State, Shinkafi and Gummi in Zamfara State, Briyel in Borno, Gwaram in Jigawa State, Jebba in Kwara State, Mashegu and Kontagora in Niger State.

“Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property,” the statement added. 

SaharaReporters reported in June that the House of Representatives had urged the federal and state governments to start sensitisation and mitigating efforts to prevent impending flood disasters.

This followed a motion of urgent importance in which the House expressed concerns that large portions of the country were prone to flooding, according to the prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in January 2023.

The lawmakers called on the government to prepare palliatives and intervention measures for Nigerians to reduce the effect, while it resolved to invite Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to brief the House on measures already put in place to alleviate the effects of the floods.



Source link

Previous article
Luis Enrique Named New PSG Coach As Kylian Mbappe Future Remains Up In The Air
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network