Nigerian government moves to end ASUU, poly lecturers strikes, begins arrears payment
The Federal Government has commenced the payment of minimum wage arrears, which it owed lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of efforts to end ongoing strikes by the unions, The PUNCH has learnt.
The National President of ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe, and the Chairman, ASUU FUTMinna, Dr. Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed this in separate interviews in Abuja on Thursday.
The two unions are currently on strike following the inability of the government to meet their demands including the payment of minimum wage arrears and release of revitalisation funds, among others.
While ASUU commenced its strike on February 14, 2022, ASUP is currently on an initial two-week warning strike.
Confirming the payment on Thursday, Ezeibe, however, said that was just the beginning.
He said, “The government has started responding. They just started paying the salary/minimum wage arrears, the one they have refused to pay.
“However, that is just one of the demands, so we have not reached anywhere. They have not attended to the others, but I can confirm that people have started receiving alerts of the arrears owed.”
Also, Bolarin, said, “Some of my members got alert of their minimum wage arrears; their salaries are still pending.”
Protest in Abuja over council chairmen tenure extension
Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have taken to the streets to protest the tenure extension of six area councils’ chairmen and councillors.
The chairmen and councillors’ terms in office elapsed on Thursday and the newly-elected officials were supposed to be sworn in today.
But the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, cited a court judgement and extended the officials’ tenure by one year.
Displeased by the extension, residents in the Gwagwalada Area Council on Friday morning took to the streets.
The residents, who barricaded the roads and made bonfires, are demanding a reversal of the decision.
The incident, it was gathered, obstructed vehicular movements in the area.
2023: IPOB threatens South-east politicians, says no rallies amid attacks
The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has warned political parties against holding rallies in the South-East, saying they have done nothing while Fulani bandits kidnap their people and rape their women.
The Nnamdi Kanu-led organisation also advised a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Ikechi Emenike and his followers against holding a political rally in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Friday (today).
This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, on Friday.
It said, “We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu Road.
“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.
“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia tomorrow.
“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operate with impunity, kidnapping and raping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!
“Fulani bandits are holding Igbo girls and are demanding N10 million as ransom per person, Emenike and APC to be dancing at a rally when the families of the victims are in a painful mood. He should not dare us.”
N80bn ‘Fraud’: Court grants EFCC permission to detain Accountant-General for more days
A Federal High Court has granted permission to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain the embattled Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for more days.
The order was secured within 24 hours after Idris was arrested in Kano.
An official of the anti-graft agency, who did not want to be quoted, disclosed that the commission has been relying on the order to keep Idris in their custody pending the conclusion of their investigation.
Although the detective did not state the court where the order was obtained, he stated that Idris will only been released after the conclusion of their investigation.
“He is still here with us, he has been cooperating. We will get to the root of the matter. The good thing is that our legal department has secured a court order helping us to hold him till we conclude our investigations,” the source said.
When asked about when he would be released, the official said Idris may be charged to court anytime, saying “evidence at our disposal is damning”.
He added that some of the properties linked to him in Abuja, Lagos and Kano might be forfeited temporarily, noting that the commission will also push for their permanent forfeiture to the federal government.
The Federal Government on Wednesday announced the suspension of the embattled accountant-general with a view to allowing a thorough investigation.
