Nigerian Government Ministry Under Buhari Caught In N4billion Contract Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently investigating two ministries where double payments were made for the same contracts.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, confirmed this, adding that one of the federal ministries was involved in 20 contract frauds running into N4billion.

Bawa disclosed this at the headquarters of the commission during an interview with Daily Trust.

However, the chairman did not mention the ministries involved.

He said, “Currently, we’re investigating two ministries where double payments were made. In one of the ministries, the double payments, cumulatively, were about 20 contracts of over N4bn.

“These were contracts that were done way back 2018, and then some group of people, so bold, came up with the same narration.

“They moved the documents from the file, forged them, and then of course in conspiracy with some civil servants, raised vouchers and pay. How can that happen if we have digitized procurement processes?”

There have been several revenue leaks under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration despite its so-called anti-corruption fight.

SaharaReporters had in October 2022 reported that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on Buhari to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly investigate the spending of the Ecological Fund by governments at all levels—federal, state, and local governments—from 2001 to date.”

SaharaReporters had reported how a rampant flood situation across the country ravaged many communities, washed away farms and destroyed people’s property.

Commuters passing through these communities have been forced to take longer routes to get to their destinations.

SERAP, therefore, urged the government to prosecute anyone or institutions found guilty of looting public funds earmarked for preventing floods.

In an open letter dated October 22, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation had said “trillions of ecological funds have allegedly gone down the drain”.